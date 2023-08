If you are outraged by the Carrot Kingpins, Bolthouse Farms and Grimmway Farms, seeking to hog water rights at the expense of Cuyama residents and their school, then boycott all their products. We can buy fresh and delicious carrots at our local farmers' markets. Remember that the late Cesar Chavez organized the Wrath of Grapes Boycott back in 1968. Eventually the strategy was effective in improving the deplorable conditions of farmworkers.

Eva Uran

Los Osos