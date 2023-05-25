Beware of the Administrative State, the fourth branch of government 

Tom Bordonaro is spot on in his support for the California state Board of Equalization remaining an elected body ("Protect accountability to taxpayers by keeping the state Board of Equalization," May 18). The citizens of California deserve accountability from bureaucrats that expect such large remittances from taxpayers. The last thing they need is another unaccountable, bureaucratic state agency. Government is supposed to operate with three branches, but over the years it has added a fourth, the Administrative State. Voters should not let this fourth branch take over the state Board of Equalization. Thank you Mr. Bordonaro for your excellent editorial and bringing this out into the open.

Paul C. Hertel

Arroyo Grande