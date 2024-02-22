Got a News Tip?
February 22, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Affordability, dignity, and a shorter commute 

In making the argument that exclusive neighborhoods ought to remain socioeconomically segregated to preserve elite class bragging rights, John Donegan somehow manages to be both breathlessly condescending toward the less fortunate and also woefully ignorant of the types of housing policies that produce thriving communities ("Beverly hillbillies," Feb. 15).

Donegan ignores a mountain of sociological evidence pointing to the benefits of well-designed mixed-income neighborhoods for social solidarity, economic mobility, and shared prosperity. Evidence shows that neighborhoods segregated by social class tend to mirror hierarchies that develop in other facets of American civic life, exacerbating inequalities and contributing to accelerating rates of distrust and suspicion among citizens.

Beyond this, Donegan never pauses to consider the low-income individuals who serve these wealthy communities—workers whose labor is taken for granted even while their livelihoods and financial stability become increasingly precarious and uncertain. These low-income workers are not asking for mansions in Beverly Hills, they're merely asking for a reasonable commute, an affordable place to live, and the prospect of living a dignified life.

Vince Meserko

Cal Poly

