The Curious World of Seaweed exhibit in Morro Bay celebrates essential flora 

The waters of Morro Bay suffer no dearth of ecological wonder.

But it wouldn't be possible without seaweed or kelp.

"Kelp forests are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world, supporting a wealth of biodiverse species," California State Parks Interpreter Robin Hazard said. "They provide homes, food, safety, and places to raise young for several species."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Morro Bay Museum Of Natural History

FABULOUS FUNCTION Whether it serves as a cornerstone of ecological life or as a cultural touchstone, seaweed is part of the natural beauty on the Central Coast.

Now, thanks to a collaboration between the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History and seaweed enthusiast Josie Iselin, The Curious World of Seaweed hopes to bring information about the plant's importance to all.

"Kelp forests are essential for humans in that [they] provide one in every two breathes we take," Hazard, who works for Morro Bay State Park, said. "They also serve as a carbon sink, helping to absorb the impacts of climate change."

The exhibit's debut aligns with the release of Iselin's book—bearing the same name—that features similar write-ups and stories to the ones shown in the exhibition.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History will feature the exhibition through Dec. 15. Admission is $3 for adults and free for anyone aged 17 and under.

Hazard said that kelp and seaweed are essential to maintaining the ecosystems they reside in, but also rely on the ecological diversity of Morro Bay to thrive.

"Along the northern coast of California, sea urchins thrive in abundance and have eaten the majority of the kelp forests in that region since there are no species to predate on the sea urchins, leading to these barrens and loss of kelp forests," Hazard said. "In San Luis Obispo, we are lucky to have a balanced ecosystem, since we have the southern sea otter who serves as a predator to the sea urchin, leading to a healthy and balanced ecosystem where kelp and seaweed can thrive."

According to another State Parks interpreter, Robyn Chase, the exhibit is more than just a scientific display chronicling the history and ecological importance seaweed has.

"The exhibit's imagery and diverse stories reach beyond the science of marine flora," Chase said. "This exhibit beautifully celebrates arts and educators by taking you on a visual journey through their unique experiences and perspectives."

The exhibit tries to give the viewer an understanding of the ecological importance of seaweed, but focuses more on the impact that both kelp and seaweed have had on the residents of the Central Coast and California as a whole.

"Chinese seaweed farming played an important role in San Luis Obispo County's diverse agricultural history," Chase said. "Bales of seaweed were gathered and dried along the northern SLO County coastline where they were then shipped to markets in San Francisco and China."

According to the museum, seaweed and kelp also served a critical role in the culture of the Indigenous people of California and the Pacific Northwest for thousands of years. In the time of European colonization, explorers would pluck specimens from the rocky shores up and down the coast to add to their collections back home and advance the understanding of the plant's role.

Even in more modern history, kelp and seaweed beds have received attention from federal and state governments to ensure that this core part of the ecosystem is protected as it begins to disappear from our coastlines.

That protection is part of another role Hazard has with the parks system.

"California's coastline has 12 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)—the largest of such areas in the world," Hazard said, noting her role as the SLO MPA Collaborative co-chair. "For those interested in kelp stewardship, joining your local MPA Collaborative Network can connect you with making healthy changes for our one ocean."

In the end, whether you know everything there is to know about seaweed and kelp or you know nothing at all, The Curious World of Seaweed is ready to bring the important plant to the center stage.

"The large format and vibrant prints draw you in and seamlessly build awareness through art," Chase said. "Leaving visitors with a new appreciation for this incredible resource."

For more information, visit facebook.com/MorroBayStateParks.

Fast fact

• During the entire month of November, Woods Humane Society offers a special promotion for senior (ages 7-plus) cats and dogs in their shelters. This waiver does not include dog license fees but does cover everything else. To view all of the currently available senior pets at Woods, visit woodshumane.org/adopt or stop by during their open hours from noon to 4 p.m. in SLO (875 Oklahoma Ave.) or Atascadero (2300 Ramona Road). Δ

Reach Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas at [email protected]