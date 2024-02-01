Templeton Tennis Ranch changes plans from gym to swim facility after delays 

The Templeton Tennis Ranch is digging down instead of building up after plans to build a gym on their property fell through due to delays.

"We had plans to build something on that property for years now," Templeton Tennis Ranch General Manager Chris Fouquet said. "Especially something that would complement our already athletics-focused philosophy."

click to enlarge Rendering Courtesy Of Templeton Tennis Ranch

POOL PARADISE The 25-yard multi-lane swimming pool facility broke ground in January after delays forced the Templeton Tennis Ranch to pivot from a planned gym facility.

Templeton Tennis Ranch began constructing a three-use, 25-yard community-oriented pool in mid-January and aims to complete construction by July of this year.

"Up until two weeks ago, we were not even sure if we were going to get the permit, but as fate would have it, we prevailed," he said with a laugh on Jan. 30.

The pool is taking the space originally meant to be a multi-use gym facility. Those plans fell through in 2022 after the project had fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and delays related to the ensuing quarantine.

"We were hurt most by the rain that came in early 2022 and damaged a lot of the materials that we had out on the property while we sorted out when we could start," Fouquet said.

That delay, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. According to Fouquet, the Templeton Tennis Ranch can now provide something geared more to North County's needs. The pool will serve as the home for the North County division of the Puma Aquatic Swim team for youth ages 6 to 18.

In addition, Fouquet said the ranch is also currently negotiating with the Templeton High School athletics program to provide it with facilities for the school's swim teams.

"Currently, Templeton High does not have a pool, so we want to be able to provide them with a space for their competitive programs, as even without a pool, the girls' team was able to win the CIF Division II championship," he said of the team's 2022 season.

Templeton High School Athletic Director Joe Farley declined to comment on the status of those negotiations.

Fouquet said that going forward, the new pool facilities could be a cornerstone for North County and Templeton athletics. He said the Tennis Ranch will offer general swimming lessons for those in the community ages 4 to 18 and have lifeguards on duty during noncompetitive use to allow for easy, safe, and accessible summer activities.

The membership-based athletics facility already offers tennis and pickleball courts to its members as well as a smaller-scale fitness facility, saunas, and a wine bar, so Fouquet said it felt appropriate to pivot to something that serves the part-competitive, part-recreational community they have.

"With this pool, we will be able to provide Templeton, and by extension the rest of North County, a resource that makes sense given how warm the area can get in the summer," Fouquet said. "It's all about offering those opportunities for healthy activities but also giving those who might not have access to a pool before this the chance to learn how to swim." Δ