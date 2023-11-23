SLO Partners launches a dental assistant boot camp to kick-start careers, address local shortage 

San Luis Obispo County residents hoping to break into the highly specialized field of dentistry can make that dream a reality through a dental assistant boot camp poised to start in February.

The SLO County Office of Education and apprenticeship program provider SLO Partners teamed up to create such an opportunity to address a gap in the medical workforce and retain professionals locally.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLO Partners

BRUSH UP Through SLO Partners' first dental assistant boot camp, students can expand their education even after the course ends by working under the supervision of professional dentists.

With 31 openings up for the grabs, the dental assistant boot camp spans three weeks from Feb. 1 to 22, 2024. It aims to equip participants with skills that could help boost their education as registered dental assistants by working under local dentists.

"The closest place where there's a dental assistant education program is Allan Hancock College down in Santa Maria," SLO Partners Director Paul Piette said. "For people in North County to drive down there would be really expensive to do."

Accessibility of all kinds is a priority for the boot camp. The classes will be a mix of in-person and online lessons. Participants who register by Jan. 15 get to pay a reduced fee of $99. All registrations after that day will cost boot camp hopefuls $149. With financial hurdles like child care and gas costs in mind, SLO Partners also offers scholarships to five people worth $300 each.

Piette told New Times that the dental assistant boot camp is SLO Partners' first one related to health care.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for people on the Central Coast to start a new career path with a very inexpensive investment in a short time frame to launch," he said. "We choose these boot camps when we identify there's a gap between what the need is and what the supply is."

Through talks with a local dentist society, he found out what they'd like to see in an incoming dental assistant. The boot camp students will be taught by an instructor from Sacramento City College and local professionals, covering topics like the Dental Practice Act, customer service, CPR and basic life support, and infection control.

Over the course of the program, interested employers will have the chance to meet the apprentices. Resume exchanges can take place during such networking opportunities.

"In order for people to afford living here, we need to have businesses to hire them and pay them. The starting wage for a dental assistant coming out of our boot camp is going to be between $20 and $25 an hour," Piette said. "That is higher than most places around the state due to the shortage of labor in this position. But that wage is kind of a minimum for us at SLO Partners. We need people to get paid at least that so they can afford to live here."

Despite dentistry being an intensive career path, prospective dental assistants taking part in the boot camp don't need to have a formal background in medicine.

"They do not need to have a degree or medical background whatsoever," Piette said. "If they're compassionate and able to support and work as part of a team, are dedicated and motivated, they'd be a great fit for this."

Visit slopartners.org/dental-assistant to register for the boot camp and apply for scholarships. Contact [email protected] with any additional questions about the program.

Fast facts

• Open Air Flower Shop—the downtown SLO floral mainstay for more than 30 years—opened a new location on 1003 Osos St. The grand opening will take place on Nov. 25, Small Business Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy music, treats, a raffle, and floral arrangements prepared in celebration. For more information, visit openairflowersslo.com.

• The Ventura County Community Development Corporation recognized People's Self-Help Housing as the winner of the Michael McGuire Award for Excellence in Community Partnership. The nonprofit housing organization received recognition for building inclusive communities and offering affordable housing solutions to those in need.

• The SLO Bicycle Club and Bike SLO County partnered with the SLO County Sheriff's Office for an annual bicycle giveaway for kids in need. With the help of the Huffy Foundation, 115 brand new bikes are available for donation. Send applications nominating kids by Nov. 28. Access the form at slosheriff.org/community-resources/forms-and-applications. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at [email protected].

Did you find this article valuable? Tell us more about what you'd like to see from us by taking a quick 5-minute survey. Your answers will give us critical insight into what you expect (and want!) from New Times.