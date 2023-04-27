SLO County taps retired Kern County head as interim chief administrator 

On the eve of losing its top administrator of six years, San Luis Obispo County found an interim successor who county supervisors say fits the bill perfectly.

John Nilon, a retired chief administrative officer (CAO) for Kern County, will take the reins as interim SLO County CAO on May 1. He'll hold the job for at least three months while the county embarks on a search for its next permanent CAO.

Nilon replaces Wade Horton, who is resigning on May 1.

"I am pleased to offer my experience to the county team to set the stage for the new, permanent CAO," Nilon said in a county press release.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of San Luis Obispo County

NEW LEADER John Nilon, a retired administrator for Kern County, will spend at least the next three months as SLO County's interim chief administrative officer.

A Cambria resident, Nilon worked a 32-year career in Kern County government where he served as county CAO for the last eight years, retiring in 2016. He's currently an elected board member on the Cambria Community Healthcare District and the North Coast Advisory Council.

According to his interim CAO contract, which is up for approval at a May 2 Board of Supervisors meeting, Nilon will be compensated at the highest step of the salary schedule: making $11,576 biweekly at $144.70 per hour.

After three months of employment, Nilon's contract will automatically renew every 30 days until it's terminated.

In a statement on the hiring, 1st District Supervisor John Peschong said that "the Board of Supervisors has confidence that Nilon's leadership skills and interpersonal style will provide an excellent bridge in this time of transition."

Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson called the county "remarkably lucky" to find an interim CAO of Nilon's caliber. He added that Nilon was "the clear choice" among the interim candidates.

"John stands out because he is extraordinarily experienced and engaged and eager to make a difference for the county. He's going to be a perfect fit for what we need to do to make this transition," Gibson told New Times.

Gibson said he believes Nilon will bring important value to the county's upcoming budget process and a "fresh set of eyes" to the entire county organization.

"He's going to be I think a really great resource in framing how we set the county up for success in our next phase," Gibson said.

According to the press release, Nilon will "provide the Board of Supervisors with day-to-day leadership as well as a fresh assessment of the county's organizational effectiveness. Mr. Nilon will engage the board, department heads, and staff to evaluate successes, challenges, recommendations, and suggest future action plans."

"The transition between leadership can be traumatic for any organization," Nilon said in his statement. "To lessen the trauma, an independent, experienced interim can have great value. I am honored to serve the SLO County community in this capacity." Δ