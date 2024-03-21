Got a News Tip?
March 21, 2024 News » Strokes & Plugs

SLO County DUI program moves to Paso Robles 

After 40 years of operating the Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Program, the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department decided to pass the role on to Kings View Behavioral Health Systems.

BUILDING CHANGE The Driving Under the Influence Program will move from the SLO County Behavioral Health Department to the Kings View Behavioral Health Systems in Paso Robles.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Jennifer Montgomery
  • BUILDING CHANGE The Driving Under the Influence Program will move from the SLO County Behavioral Health Department to the Kings View Behavioral Health Systems in Paso Robles.

"We took a look at what our primary mission is as the county Behavioral Health Department, and it is to serve those individuals with severe behavioral health issues, so mental health and substance use disorder, and we felt like maybe it was time to take a look and see if there were other providers who could do the DUI Program," Behavioral Health Director Starlene Graber said.

Graber said the county selected Kings View in Paso Robles because it has the experience, staff, and resources that the program needs.

The Fresno-based behavioral health and social services company took on SLO County's DUI program on March 13, and Graber said the same services will continue to be provided for those in the program.

"The purpose is to take a look at the pattern of DUI for each individual and really have them make a choice about any lifestyle changes that they may need," she said. "So we can make referrals to a private counselor, hospice, and get folks in the right place."

Graber said after a SLO County resident gets a DUI, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires them to sign up for the DUI program.

"They have to have paperwork either from the DMV or the court, or their ticket that they got for driving under the influence," she said. "Then they can walk into Kings View—but you want to call for an appointment first and then they'll go there for the first appointment to enroll."

However, Graber said there's currently a lengthy waitlist for residents who want to get admitted into the program.

"Our waiting list is approximately 300 people," she said. "We serve 1,500 clients a year, and because we were in the process of contracting with Kings View, the waiting list began to get established. Now we're ready to move on that and get clients over to Kings View."

The program includes three tiers that offer an education component with six two-hour classes with curriculum including statistics for driving under the influence; the differences between mild, moderate, or severe substance use impacts on the body; and how substance use disorders affect families and communities, Graber said.

"It includes a first-offender program, which is three months of counseling and education. There's a multiple offender program that's 18 months and again counseling, group counseling, individual counseling, and education," she said. "We like to address triggers for drinking, alternatives for driving under the influence, how to handle stress and coping skills, and so forth."

Graber said residents who are required to take these classes will have to pay a fee, and the cost depends on the program level. Longer programs are more expensive than shorter ones.

However, the program does offer online meetings, as not everyone in the county can get to Paso Robles. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of California has allowed for virtual sessions, and this helps in the meantime while Kings View is currently looking to open another office in either SLO city or South County.

"We actually have a direct line electronically to the DMV, and as soon as [the clients] finish, all of the classes have to be confirmed, and the fees paid, and then we notify the DMV within 10 days," she said. "Then they get their license back as soon as they complete, and we can actually provide a letter to the client."

Fast fact

• If you have a closet filled with formal attire you no longer wear, SLO High School will be accepting dresses, heels, ties, bow ties, suit jackets, pants, vests, long sleeve collared shirts, dress shoes, tuxedos, suits, and jewelry for their formal wear drive. The event will last until April 19 and allows students the opportunity to pick out outfits for their upcoming prom. Residents looking to donate can drop off their donations off at the school's front office, 1499 San Luis Drive, SLO. For more information, contact the school at (805) 596-4040. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Samantha Herrera at [email protected].

