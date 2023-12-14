SLO CASA, Fin's Seafood Restaurant partner on a toy and funding drive to help kids in the foster system 

Fin's Seafood Restaurant owner Bruce Van Vort's personal history with the foster care system was one of the drivers behind his business's first partnership with San Luis Obispo Court Appointed Special Advocates (SLO CASA).

"I have five adopted children that were all in the foster care system at one time," he said. "They were homeless, they were unaccompanied youth, and they've all turned out great."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLO CASA

GIFT CHEER Kids in the foster system under the care of SLO CASA will receive toys from a local Christmas drive, and they'll also get to spread cheer this December by shopping for gifts for their loved ones through private pop-up shops.

Moved by that experience, Van Vort is encouraging businesses in the Five Cities area to collect toys and donations from customers and employees. Those offerings aim to brighten the holiday season for SLO CASA's kids and give a much-needed financial boost to the organization. The month-long Christmas toy drive will end on Dec. 17 with a hospitality mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fin's.

"What I didn't know was that only 75 percent of [SLO County's] foster kids ... can get a CASA volunteer because they don't have the funding," Van Vort told New Times on Dec. 7.

SLO CASA matches trained and caring adult mentors with kids removed from their homes by a local court judge because of severe abuse or neglect. The trained volunteers are sworn officers of the court who work with youth between the ages of 0 and 21 years once they enter the local foster care system.

SLO CASA Executive Director Marina Bernheimer said that the mentors guide the kids through minor and major situations, from homework help to attending court dates.

"The volunteers stay with the child from the time they're removed from their home until the time they achieve permanency either with their biological family or with another family," she said. "So, they stay with them throughout the time they're in foster care."

Bernheimer added that SLO CASA serves 144 kids. The organization wants to serve the remaining 25 percent in the foster system who still need care, but it lacks the money to do so. Through the Christmas toy drive, Bernheimer and Van Vort hope monetary donations can move SLO CASA closer to its goal.

"It would be nice if we could raise not only gifts for kids, who certainly deserve to have a gift, but also money for CASA so they can hire more people," Van Vort said.

The organization helps kids provide holiday cheer, too. Three private pop-up stores allowed SLO CASA kids to shop for gifts for their loved ones, Bernheimer said. Stocked with donated items from community members, the pop-ups were scattered around the county—hosted by Trilogy Service Club, Toyota SLO, and Haven Properties.

According to Van Vort, being a business committed to helping kids in need is both prudent and compassionate. While the toy drive is the first such collaboration between his restaurant and SLO CASA, Van Vort is working on organizing a larger-scale drive next year.

Customers who donate a toy through any of the participating businesses will receive a 10 percent discount. Currently, Taqueria El Guero, Premier Barber, Me and Ed's, Blast and Brew, Blast 825 Brewery, Penny's All-American Café, and Del's Pizzeria have been collecting donations.

"This is also a good business decision for them to get involved because they can tell people in advertising how good they are, but I think when they show people how good they are, that also helps," Van Vort said.

Fast fact

• San Luis Coastal Unified School District's summer experience program won a Golden Bell Award on Nov. 30. The award ceremony in San Francisco was part of the California School Boards Association's annual education conference and trade show. The school district's six-week summer program offered free creative classes for middle and high schoolers, including transportation, meals, and child care using Extended Learning Opportunities Program funds. Δ

