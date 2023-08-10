San Simeon CSD appoints interim general manager, sets deadline for permanent replacement 

At its Aug. 3 meeting, the San Simeon Community Services District (CSD) extended its acting General Manager Patrick Faverty into an interim role after his initial appointment on June 23.

Faverty will be sworn into the interim role for the next 90 days as the CSD begins its search for a permanent general manager—a goal they aim to reach by Nov. 2.

This appointment comes after the CSD parted ways with former General Manager Charles Grace and his company Grace Environmental Services following a lawsuit he settled with the SLO County DA's office in June.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Hank Krzciuk

STILL SEARCHING The small town of San Simeon is still searching for its permanent general manager to help maintain its quaint coastal beauty.

"In the context of the last general manager, something like this unprecedented," San Simeon resident Henry Krzciuk said. "To take oath immediately upon being appointed like this is something that Grace never did in any official capacity over the last seven years."

Faverty's interim general manager appointment was born out of necessity, as the initial contract he signed with the CSD expired at the end of July, according to a staff report.

"[Faverty's] contract expired on July 31 and needs to be reinstated and extended for 90 days to allow the CSD to complete the hiring process," the staff report read. "[He] also needs to assume the role of interim general manager and be sworn in during this transition period to allow him to adequately perform his duties."

The appointment of Faverty as interim general manager is just one part of finding staff to fill positions as the CSD voted to separate the roles of general manger and operations manager back in May, meaning it will have to find someone to fit alongside Faverty.

The CSD did meet with prospective service providers at the July 26 special closed session meeting, where Krzciuk believes the board may have taken the next steps in narrowing down their options.

"My understanding of what took place at that [July 26] meeting was the board discussing with two prospective groups on assuming the role formerly handled by Grace Environmental Services," he said. "If that is the case, then that would mean an operations manager contract would most likely be in the works as well."

New Times was unable to access meeting recordings before press time and reached out to CSD board members and district office staff, but didn't receive a response.

With Faverty at the very least providing some much-needed short-term stability, Krzciuk said he's hopeful for the small coastal town he calls home.

"It's extremely significant for our small town that these interviews and appointments are taking place," Krzciuk said. "I'm optimistic that we will be able to hold a meeting soon to officially move onto the next steps and more positive directions—like these—will be given." Δ