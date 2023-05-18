Pride Prom comes to SLO and northern Santa Barbara County students 

A new prom's coming to town for high school students, one that's set to be both a night of dancing and a celebration of the LGBTQ-plus community.

"It's all about gathering together with your community and dancing, or putting art together, or just making new friends," Art and Soul founder Faith LaGrande said. "We want it to be a safe space for all students—whether they are LGBTQ-plus or not—to be together and happy."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Eric Mattson

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER This rainbow art piece will be set up for students to commemorate the night with by taking photos with it—like Art and Soul founder Faith LaGrande and vendor Ali Miller-Bean did recently.

LaGrande worked with Gala Pride and Diversity Center volunteer Val Jones (they/them) to coordinate the Pride Prom, taking place on May 20 in the San Luis Obispo High School gym from 7 to 10 p.m.

"It's going to be fun—we are going to have things like a photo booth, craft tables, and even a makeshift bar making mocktails to give the event that extra style," LeGrande said. "Art and Soul SLO is going to have this 15-foot rainbow arch that glows in the dark for people to take photos under as well."

She said she feels that it's important to have spaces where students can step away from the dancing if they feel overwhelmed.

"It's all for the students to enjoy, so if they aren't feeling well or want to take a break from the lights and dancing, there will be things around the corner for them to decompress," LaGrande said.

Jones emphasized how important it is for students to feel relaxed and open to just being themselves while at the event.

"It's supposed to be more relaxed and fun, less expensive than your standard prom, and featuring a dress code that allows for students to dress however they want—whether that's formally or super casual," they said.

While the event does have an LGBTQ-plus focus, LaGrande and Jones told New Times that it's open to all students who want to attend—regardless of whether they're allies or they just want to hang out with their friends.

"Every student who wants to come and celebrate, dance, or even do both at the same time is more than welcome to," Jones said with a laugh. "This prom is meant to be a safe space for everyone."

Jones and LaGrande told New Times that they received immense support for the event throughout the county with companies like Jamba Juice and SloDoCo offering smoothies and doughnuts as snacks for the event.

"Sephora is offering limited slots for students to come in and get their makeup done for free before the prom," Jones said. "It's one of the ways of making this prom feel as much like an actual prom as it can be."

They said that the high schoolers' response thus far has been positive, and students from across the Central Coast have reached out to get involved.

"It's incredible to see how involved the students have been with the whole planning and promotional process," Jones said. "We are working the GSA [Gay Straight Alliance] and other clubs around the county with students from different schools putting up posters and helping sell tickets."

Several of those students told New Times that an event like this has been in the works for a long time, and with the help of Jones and LaGrande, they're finally able to bring the prom to life for students across two counties.

"It's really been awesome to see this idea our club has had for years become a reality," said SLO High School GSA Club Vice President Kyle, who requested only his first name be used. "It's definitely not something we would have been able to do without their help."

Jones said that students have gone above and beyond to help, citing students Lani and Bug who set up a carpool to get band students from northern Santa Barbara County up to the event.

Jones and LaGrande hope that the prom will be a night to remember for those who matter the most—the students.

"We really wanted to integrate all the activities we have been organizing throughout the month into one night as one big celebration," Jones said. "The response has been good, the schools are excited. Most importantly, the students are excited, and that's what really matters at the end of the day."

Fast fact

• The San Luis Obispo Health Agency announced that free COVID-19 tests will be available for at various spots throughout the county. "San Luis Obispo County residents who need COVID-19 tests may now pick up tests at no cost outside Public Health clinics," officials said in a press release. For more information visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas at [email protected].