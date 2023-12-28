Local neurosurgeon named SLO County physician of 2023 

The Central Coast Medical Association awarded 2023's San Luis Obispo County Physician of the Year to a local doctor who's spent most of his career ensuring residents get access to top-of-the-line care.

"This award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine," the Central Coast Medical Association said.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Central Coast Medical Association

DOCTOR OF THE YEAR Neurosurgeon Dr. Phillip Kissel is SLO County's 2023 Physician of the Year. With his help, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center partners with UC San Francisco General Neurology Clinic to provide patients with top tier care.

Nominated for the award by his peers, Dr. Phillip Kissel is a physician and neurosurgeon who first came to SLO in 1989 after attending Chicago Medical School, a one-year surgical residency at UCLA Medical Center, and a five-year neurosurgical residency in Davis, he told New Times.

"My wife is a sixth generation Californian, and she likes horses and I like surfing and was raised here, so San Luis Obispo was a good logical choice for us," Kissel said. "We wanted a life where we could practice neurosurgery and also raise our children in a good environment."

During his time in SLO, Kissel said his aim has been to connect locals with top tier neurosurgery by partnering Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with UC San Francisco's General Neurology Clinic.

"At that time, 35 years ago, there wasn't the development or infrastructure that there is now, and it was a little bit challenging in the sense of neurosurgery," he said. "However, San Luis Obispo did have the baseline infrastructure here and I've been working on progressively increasing the complexity of that work to try and serve the people of the county with that top level neurosurgical care. That takes a lot of resources from both the hospital and it takes manpower, but it's been quite a fun challenge to get things where they are now."

He said he was able to do this in three phases with the help of his colleague Dr. Mitchel Berger. While Kissel worked with staff at Sierra Vista, Berger worked with UCSF's Neurology Clinic to connect doctors at both sites through automatic communication that could help patients immediately.

"The first phase was getting our acute patients transferred up to UCSF, which we were [able] to do almost immediately. Phase two was to put together a spine center which allows people to be treated for back pain or neck pain," Kissel said. "The third phase, which is now playing out, is having a recently trained neurosurgeon be brought to our community in conjunction with the professors at UCSF."

Patients in need of neurosurgery in SLO can be transported to UCSF by ambulance, where UCSF has beds already available for Sierra Vista patients, Kissel said.

"Not only can we transfer patients there seamlessly, which is really important, but we've been able to transfer people within hours from Sierra Vista to UCSF," he said. "We have direct alignment with those doctors so our surgeons here have routine communication with the neurosurgeons there. We could be considered an extension of their neurosurgical program."

With more than three decades as a Central Coast Medical Association member, Kissel was also president of the California Association of Neurological Surgeons in 2016 has worked on the San Luis Obispo Medical Education & Research Foundation's board of directors since 2021.

On the foundation's board, Kissel said he can help young medical professionals through networking and educational events.

"We basically evaluate different events and decide which ones get to receive funding, as well as bringing in doctors to give lectures on things like brain tumors," he said. "We're just a low-key organization, we don't make a lot of noise or anything."

Kissel said he was blessed to receive the award and had no idea he was even nominated until he received the phone call from the president of the association.

"I was surprised because usually they give these awards to primary care doctors or specialists, but never really neurosurgeons. We're a busy group of doctors," he said. "I really have to thank the community for this award, and I'm glad we have the connection to help people if they need it."

