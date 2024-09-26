Five candidates up for three seats on Atascadero school board 

Three spots are up for grabs in the Atascadero Unified School District, including the seats of Matthew Pennon, Corinne Kuhnle, and Terri Switzer.

Pennon and Kuhnle are running for another four-year term, against three new candidates: Veronica Decoster, Joey Arnold, and Jodi M. Taylor.

While Arnold, Taylor, and incumbent Kuhnle all have the endorsement of the Republican Party of SLO County, Pennon is endorsed by the SLO County Democratic Party.

Pennon was appointed to the board after previous board member Mary Kay Mills resigned in 2022 and is hoping the voters of Atascadero will decide to reelect him after serving two years.

As an openly LGBTQ community member, Pennon said he wants to continue providing more representation and a voice for all students and families in Atascadero, and his campaign runs on five key platforms: academic excellence, student voice, family engagement, teacher collaboration, and financial stewardship.

Pennon said he believes that while many boards may focus their attention on high schools, all students must be listened to, from transitional kindergarteners to seniors in high school.

"They can all tell us what they need. We just have to be willing to meet where they're at," he said. "So, I spent a lot of time doing that, and that's one of the principles that I hold dearly is highlighting our students' voices within these discussions and providing that space to be involved."

Kuhnle was first elected to the school board in 2000 and said she cannot walk away because her job is not completed yet.

"I'm passionate about education, and we've had some struggles in the past, and I still feel that we're pulling out some of those struggles. Having gone through the COVID shutdown, we're still trying to catch up with our students there, and it's something that I love to do," she said. "I love working for this district in particular. ... We've made a great team, and I'd like to carry on in that direction."

She believes herself to be a good listener—a requirement, she said, for any school board member.

"Being on a school board, I think, is probably the most emotional position you can be in because you're dealing with children, and parents are trusting you, and I want them to know that we're there for them," she said.

DeCoster told New Times by email that she has been involved with the school district for more than 15 years with her daughters in the system. Serving as a member on various committees such as PTA and boosters and being treasurer for the Committee of Public Schools, DeCoster wants to continue her service now that her children have graduated.

Addressing student mental health after the pandemic is an important issue, DeCoster said. While the district has made efforts to address academic setbacks, she believes more work needs to be done for their emotional growth.

"To create a safe and healthy learning environment, the district and its families have to be proactive in communicating with each other and our students to address these issues and support our students as they continue to reacclimate to a formal school setting."

DeCoster also wants to better prepare students with college resources and said she would collaborate with educators and the district to make that happen.

"I have a genuine desire to see all students succeed in school and in life, and I believe that tackling these two issues can help make that happen for Atascadero students," she wrote.

According to Arnold's candidate website, he has three goals: ensuring parents have a strong voice in shaping school policy, promoting curriculum in schools to improve academic performance, and supporting student sports and vocational education systems.

The local rancher, businessman, and fourth-generation Atascadero resident did not reply to New Times' request for comment before publication.

Taylor, a local business owner, according to SLO County Clerk Reporter records, also did not respond to New Times before press time. Δ