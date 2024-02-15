Find baby goats at Shady Oaks Farm in Atascadero 

Spring is in the air, and a baby goat boom is forecast for Atascadero.

"Normally we do kidding—the baby goat birthing process—over a month period," Chelsea Lyons said. "But this year all of our mama goats decided to go into heat at the same time in the fall, and now we are about to have 10 of them giving birth over a three-day period."

As the owner of Shady Oaks Farm, Lyons is excited to welcome the new kids into the world and incorporate them into the farm the first weekend of March.

"We will of course have to make sure the baby goats are OK and ready to be seen right after they are born, but pretty soon after, people can expect to see them take off on their journey into animal adulthood," Lyons said.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Brittany App

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK Shady Oaks Farm owner Chelsea Lyons said she's expecting a goat birthing boom this March, and soon after, the public can come to the Atascadero farm's open house events to experience the baby goats' early care.

The farm, located at 9514 Los Palos Road, plans on hosting open houses where visitors can come and experience the baby goats' early care.

Shady Oaks Farm, which is home to goats and horses of all ages and sizes, was founded to give locals and visitors insight into the farm animal lifestyle and raising process.

"We decided to do this whole operation a few years ago because we saw this need for people to actually connect with the livestock rather than just view them as farm animals," she said. "Not just to look at them but understand them and how they act."

The farm offers scheduled tours, wine events, and even an opportunity to use horses as an artistic canvas, but the baby goat boom brings a unique opportunity to the farm. Lyons said that seeing the process of raising livestock like goats from a young age is incredibly impactful.

"We really like to focus on the care aspect of the animals since that's the most interesting thing to most people we talk to," she said. "So to have these baby goats available in such a high amount is really exciting because most people that normally wouldn't get to see this stage of life now have the chance."

Of course, Lyons said there is another reason the baby goats are worth the trip to Atascadero.

"The biggest reason to come see them is they are super cute," she said with a laugh. "I mean, come on, they are adorable."

The farm plans on having all of its staff on hand to help visitors get comfortable with the animals. In addition, they will be available to answer any questions people may have about the process of raising furry friends.

"A lot of people will come in here a tad afraid of the animals," she said. "Not because they are scary by any means but because they are so new to the world that people want to be considerate."

Lyons said all baby goats are bottle-raised at Shady Oaks Farm, meaning they are ready to be cozy with humans.

"They see humans pretty much right from the moment they can actually see," she said. "Most people don't realize goats are very similar to dogs, so when they get a new visitor or see a new face, they are super excited because it either means food time or pets."

Lyons is excited to see visitors' reactions and hopes to continue Shady Oaks Farm's mission of providing an up-close-and-personal experience with farm animals.

"We want to give everyone that comes through that opportunity to have a different view of the livestock," she said. "They are our furry friends, and they offer us so much."

Fast fact

• Looking for a local laugh? The Bunker San Luis Obispo, 810 Orcutt Road, SLO, is hosting a portion of the SLO Comedy Festival with a selection of local performers on Feb. 23 and 24. The comedian "exhibit" is part of the ongoing SLO Comedy Festival. Tickets for the event are $20 pre-sale online and $25 at the door. For more information on where to get tickets, showtimes, and other Bunker SLO-related events, visit bunkerslo.com. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas at [email protected].