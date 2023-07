• In the article "Little Town, big problems: San Simeon's CSD loses general manager, struggles with board member appointments" that ran in the June 22 issue of New Times, we incorrectly reported how former San Simeon CSD Board Director Daniel De la Rosa parted ways with the budget committee. Director De la Rosa resigned from that committee, stating that he left after being dismissed from his role as budget committee chair. New Times regrets this error. Δ