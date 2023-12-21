Charles Varni takes over as OCSD board leader 

Amid a major personnel change-up at the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD), its board is also getting a new president for 2024—one who some local residents have said is the cause of the district's current state of disarray.

Director Charles Varni was appointed in a 3-2 vote on Dec. 13 to be the OCSD's board president in 2024. Board directors Shirley Gibson and Linda Austin dissented.

PRESIDENT VARNI Charles Varni will serve the last year of his term as board president for the Oceano Community Services District before he is up for reelection.

The appointment came after multiple community members spoke out against having him as president, asking current President Allene Villa to reconsider her choice of Varni and to stay on as the board's leader for another term.

"President Villa, you are a strong Latina woman who's taking on Oceano and if you could do another term, do one more year, and show us what you can do, as you're doing a good job. We just got to come together and make the right decisions," one local resident said during public comment. "We've all seen what Varni does; he's the toxic one on that whole panel. We just need you to be here for another year to help Oceano. Do the right thing please."

Austin agreed with the sentiment, telling the outgoing president that she had grown a lot in Villa's year at the helm, with more growth possible in the future if she remained in her position.

"I really would like to see you stay and see Shirley stay as vice president; we have a new general manager coming in and we're going to have a new legal counsel, and I think any big changes are not wanted right now," Austin said. "I just think I'm happy with the job you've been doing, and I would like to see you stay as the [president]."

Both the current general manager, Will Clemens, and the board's legal counsel announced their resignations in October. Former OCSD General Manager Paavo Ogren will take over as interim general manager in January, and the search for a new legal counsel was ongoing as of New Times' press time.

Villa responded to Austin by saying it was time for her to step away because she felt that Varni had shown dedication and commitment to the community in his time on the board.

"I've done my year, and it wasn't easy, it was very difficult," she said. "It was a difficult year, and I've felt caught in the middle, but I've always voted the way I feel is best for my community. I don't vote just because some director wants me to vote a certain way, I vote the correct way for my community."

Director Beverly Joyce-Suneson—who was appointed vice president at the same meeting, also defended Varni—stating that throughout his time as director, he's always had the best interest of Oceano in mind.

"Director Varni has had a lot of negative comments and a lot of hostility thrown at him, and I believe it's been by invitation," Joyce-Suneson said. "He has never wavered, he has always remained on target with what he's been trying to accomplish, and that is something we need to recognize. That is commendable behavior."

Varni told New Times that he's going to ensure everyone is held to a basic code of civility in 2024, and that those who don't wish to follow it will face consequences in accordance with the Brown Act.

"If someone is disrupting the meeting, such that the government body cannot do its work, then they can be removed from that meeting," Varni said. "It's either going to be a two or three strike sort of thing. ... Attacking an individual is not going to be allowed. You need to stop and get to the point, and if they do it a second time, then they'll be asked to leave the meeting."

He added that law enforcement will be present at board meetings moving forward, Varni said.

"I've been chair on a number of organizations in my career ... and this isn't rocket science, but it does take everybody committing to following the guidelines," he said. "I think what we've seen in Oceano is that there are certain individuals who I think feel an entitlement just to say whatever they want, use any kind of language they want, and attack people rather than addressing the issues."

This comment comes after SLO County 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding sent a letter to the OCSD stating that the board was showing incivility and dysfunction, and highlighting steps board members can take to ensure that they can work more collaboratively.

"In recent years, the county Board of Supervisors along with all seven cities adopted a code of civility. I believe your board would benefit from diligently following a similar code by helping guide discussions and healthy debate during your deliberations," Paulding's letter stated.

Overall, Varni said he's looking forward to next year and new faces on the OCSD.

"We're going to have a new team that sets a new precedent and is looking to move forward in a positive way," he said.