Atascadero City Council appoints Jim Lewis as new city manager 

Starting July 1, Atascadero will have a new city manager after Rachelle Rickard announced her retirement in early March, capping 26 years with the city.

The council unanimously approved the appointment of former Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis at the May 9 meeting, citing his dedication to the city as a resident for almost 20 years. The retiring Rickard will work closely with Lewis until her position officially ends on July 12 to ensure the transfer goes smoothly.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Atascadero

PART OF THE TEAM Atascadero officials welcome a new city manager, from left to right: Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno; retiring City Manager Rachelle Rickard; incoming City Manager Jim Lewis and his wife, Debi, his son, Troy, and his daughter, Gracie; Councilmember Heather Newsom, Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk, Councilmember Charles Bourbeau, and Councilmember Mark Dariz.

"Everything here gets done because of these people," Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno said during the council meeting. "So we knew that whoever the next city manager is would need to have that same view of moving the city forward as Rachelle does."

Lewis resigned from his Pismo Beach position in early May, citing a desire to spend more time closer to home with his family and deal with the health concerns he was facing, according to a statement from the city.

"From the moment we heard that he had resigned from his role in Pismo Beach, I heard nothing but kind words and praise for Jim's work," Moreno said.

Benjamin Fine, who served alongside Lewis in Pismo Beach as the director of Public Works, echoed the council's sentiment and confidence that he would continue the same mindset he had in Pismo for the Atascadero.

"This is a man who is going to build community and push his staff to be the best they can be," Fine said via public comment on May 9.

Lewis brings 10 years of city manager experience with him. He helped Pismo Beach coordinate projects such as new piers and plazas as well as the Shell Beach streetscape.

"There is a selfish part of me who doesn't want to see him go since he did so much for Pismo," Fine said with a laugh. "But regardless of my feeling about his departure, I can assure you are getting a man who is devoted to the community he lives in."

Lewis served as Atascadero's assistant city manager and economic development director for eight years before leaving in 2013 and he still lives in the city with his wife and two children.

"Jim brings a proven track record in local government success and is a knowledgeable, approachable, dynamic leader that will work for our community," Mayor Moreno said. "These strengths will allow us to continue delivering on the positive trajectory Atascadero businesses and residents are so excited about."

The council also cited Lewis' ability to continue work that Rickard started, such as coordinating a service-oriented staff. Councilmember Charles Bourbeau said that was something that made the search for a replacement easier.

"Usually when a city manager retires, it can be a very long and extensive search, but it happens to work out that Jim became available when he did," Bourbeau said.

Lewis said in the statement that he's excited to step into a role that will continue the positive movement he has seen the city make in the last several years.

"I am deeply honored and privileged for the opportunity to serve as the next city manager for Atascadero," he said. "This is my home, where we are raising our family, and I simply love this place! I am looking forward to working with the community, council, and staff to enhance and preserve Atascadero's unique character and quality of life." Δ