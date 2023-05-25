After a white pride sign showed up on a Templeton bridge, residents are banding together to counter hate 

What started as a rally against a banner in Templeton with the phrase "EMBRACE WHITE PRIDE" emblazoned across it has turned into a movement.

According to Eric Alcosiba with Little Queer Paso, this movement comprises people pushing for an end to white supremacist ideology in San Luis Obispo County.

"When it comes to things like this, you can either let it fester, or you can fight it," Alcosiba told New Times. "We are going to fight it."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Eric Alcosiba

EVERYONE'S INVOLVED A local student writes the phrase "no hate" on the back of a sign being used to block a banner reading "EMBRACE WHITE PRIDE" being held up by masked individuals on May 13.

Alcosiba, fellow North County residents, Little Queer Paso, and the NAACP SLO County Branch are taking the issue to local officials. From Caltrans to the SLO County Board of Supervisors and state Assembly and Senate members, the group is reaching out to see whether they can legally challenge the actions of the masked individuals who held that banner over the Vineyard Drive overpass in Templeton on April 29. The same banner has shown up repeatedly in the weeks since.

"It will only grow if we allow this," Susanna Lopez told the Board of Supervisors during public comment at the May 16 meeting. "I do ask every one of you to use the power you have to do something."

Lopez and others who spoke at the meeting said the banner was negatively impacting the community. Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson commended the group for taking a big step in what he feels is a process that could bring about change.

"You have done the first and most important thing and that is speaking up," Gibson told the group. "It's something we need to take on and keep taking on."

Templeton resident Yvonne Baughman told the board that she was concerned that the banner would send a signal to other potential hate groups that Templeton shared their ideology.

"It's heartbreaking that the groups that see these flags are high schoolers right off the bridge," Baughman told the board. "It affects tourism, it hurts local business, and most of it improperly represents Templeton."

Baughman emphasized to the board that the individuals responsible for the banner felt comfortable holding the sign there because of past instances of right-wing rhetoric displayed on the same overpass, which is close to Templeton High School.

New Times reached out via email to the group residents have alleged is responsible for the banner, the NorCal Active Club—which describes itself as "Northern California nationalists."

"Why would we talk to you?" the group wrote back in response.

In a follow-up email, the NorCal Active Club said: "Stories are written about us on a daily basis. If you'd like us to comment, you can donate $100 to our activism fund then submit your questions."

As a matter of policy, New Times doesn't give or receive money in exchange for interviews or stories.

Residents of North SLO County are no strangers to seeing signs on the Vineyard Drive bridge, according to NAACP SLO County Branch President Tobin Johnson. He told New Times that individuals have displayed banners, signs, and flags on the overpass for the past few years with phrases like "Let's Go Brandon" and "Trump Won."

"The Vineyard bridge has been a hot topic for the last three years or so," Johnson said. "I'd say 2020 is where it began, and we started to see signs on the bridge that supported severe right-wing, and in some cases, outright conspiracy theory-level ideas."

He said that while residents condemned past banners, signs, and flags, they begrudgingly acknowledged that they were a matter of free speech. However, Johnson added, those same residents feel differently about anything bearing the phrase "embrace white pride." They see it as a direct attack on people within the communities of North County.

"It very clearly has sparked a lot of interest to counter the message on the banner in more ways than just condemning it," Johnson said. "People from all walks of life are in total rejection of this white supremacist narrative."

First District Supervisor John Peschong, whose district includes Templeton, told New Times that he has met with Alcosiba's group and understands the desire to see potential long-term action taken by him and other local officials.

"I am advising the folks who want to de-escalate the ordeal on the overpass and have set up some meetings for them with our state senator and assemblywoman," Peschong said. "That might be done by taking something to the state Legislature."

Julie Cravatto, who serves as the legislative director for 30th District Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo), told New Times that recently passed legislation might help.

Assembly Bill 1079, which is in the legislative process, would require the California Department of Public Health to establish a Hate Crimes Intervention Unit to implement research-based solutions where hate crimes have been confirmed by the Department of Justice. Other bills like AB 2282 and AB 57, which both passed in August 2022, are more focused on clarifying the terms of hate crime and hate symbols to help agencies like the state auditor or social media platforms deal with instances of hate.

State Sen. John Laird condemned the banner, calling it a "clear example of advocating white supremacy."

"It is sad and disappointing—language originating from the Ku Klux Klan has no place on the Central Coast or anywhere else," he said.

He praised the efforts of Alcosiba's group to increase awareness about the issue and recommended that the local California Highway Patrol and Caltrans offices work to ensure that public safety isn't threatened by the activity.

"While the options in limiting such speech are limited under the U.S Constitution, I'm glad to see other members of the community expressing their First Amendment rights in rallying against this hateful message," Laird said. "I join them in embracing all people and cultures."

Alcosiba told New Times that working with state officials to find creative options that could bring about change is exactly what people are looking for. Some residents made suggestions to the Board of Supervisors about what the county could do to quell the issue.

One Templeton resident who spoke at the May 16 meeting, Yvonne's husband, Tom Baughman, suggested that the county work with Caltrans to put up a no loitering sign over the bridge. Peschong told New Times that, despite the white pride banner being hateful, there is little that can be done to stop that group from displaying it.

"As vile as that sign is, they do have their First Amendment right," he said, adding that it doesn't violate any traffic-related laws.

But Peschong said he may talk to Caltrans about putting up a no loitering sign, as the recent incidents and subsequent counterrally have led to increased foot traffic in an area that is so close to Templeton High School.

"It's a safe route to the school, so you can't block the sidewalk," Peschong said. "There are several ideas floating around, so right now we are trying to see what we can feasibly do without disrupting this road."

Johnson from the NAACP told New Times that the reaction to the banner has spawned a movement unlike anything he has seen in SLO County.

"The first word that comes to mind is heartwarming, the second is just how refreshing it feels to be part of a movement that's moving," Johnson said with a laugh. "I believe that this will grow; especially with communication on social media, people are motivated to be and stay connected."

Groups from across SLO County—including Little Queer Paso, Progressive Parents of the Central Coast, Paso People's Action Group, Templeton Proud, and the SLO Branch of the NAACP—have banded together into what Johnson calls "immediate reaction groups."

"These aren't even necessarily coordinated groups, but thanks to the connections we have made as a community we can spot these instances of hate and react to them accordingly," he said. "If it is a matter of free speech, then we have the right to get to these instances and counter-speak against what we see as hate." Δ

Reach Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas at [email protected].