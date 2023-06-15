The Live Oak Music Festival is just a week away 

I resisted Live Oak Music Festival for years, but 13 years ago, I finally broke down and went for the first time. I've never looked back. It's my favorite festival of the year, which is why for the last couple of weeks, I told you what's in store on Friday and Saturday at El Chorro Regional Park during the Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, event, which brings us to closing day, Sunday, which KCBX Director of Programming and Content Marisa Waddell told me is her "personal favorite day" of this year's festival.

"What a legendary and fun band Galactic is," Waddell noted. "And Wild Child will appeal to the younger ticket buyers. Las Cafeteras puts on such an exciting live show. And I think people will love Kyshona and Rissi Palmer. Plus, Deadheads will want to come out and see the China Cats."

NOLA PHUNK New Orleans funk jam act Galactic with vocalist Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph closes the family-friendly Live Oak Music Festival, June 23 through 25, at El Chorro Regional Park.

Let's get into it! California soulgrass artists Miss Leo and the Handsome Fellers kick off Sunday with an 8 a.m. performance on the Hot Licks Stage at the Beer Garden, after which folk and country gospel act Shawn Clark and Ryan Delmore play at 9 p.m. on Hot Licks.

It's Sunday, so to add to the churchy vibe, inspiring soul, gospel, blues, and folk artist Kyshona plays the KCBX Stage at 10 a.m. Then enjoy some Southern soul and country when Rissi Palmer plays the KCBX stage at 11:30 a.m.

For the musicians out there, take some free jamming lessons from a pro when Phil Salazar offers another "how to play well with others" jamming workshop at noon on Stage Too.

Afro-Mexican Americana futurism act Las Cafeteras plays the KCBX Stage at 1 p.m. They truly are an inspiration. They sing in English and Spanish, but even if you're not Spanish fluent, the emotions are loud and clear.

Roll into the midday siesta slow-down when independent singer-songwriter Max MacLaury plays a 2:15 p.m. set on the Hot Licks Stage at the Beer Garden. Alternately, check out river rock and mountain Americana band Boot Juice on Stage Too at 2:15 p.m. There'll also be another Kids' Talent Show at 2:30 p.m. in the Children's Area.

If you dig the Grateful Dead, you want to check the tribute act The China Cats on Stage Too at 3:30 p.m. They capture that Dead vibe.

CRAZY BIRDS Wild Child of Austin, Texas, is one of 10 acts playing on the last day of the three-day Live Oak Music Festival on June 25, at El Chorro Regional Park.

Austin-based indie pop band Wild Child brings their folk pop to the KCBX Stage at 5 p.m. The band dabbles in Russian folk and features instrumentation such as baritone ukulele, violin, trumpet, and trombone in addition to the guitar, bass, drums. Super cool sound. Maybe you remember one of their big hits, "Crazy Bird," from 2013. I love singer Kelsey Wilson's voice!

Sunday headliner, the incredible New Orleans funk jam band Galactic with amazing vocalist Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, plays the KCBX Stage at 7 p.m., followed by closing ceremonies at 8:30 p.m. Galactic's bandmembers are absolute monsters. The musicianship is off the charts.

I'm camping all weekend, and as of this writing, tickets remained for full festival camping, full fest without camping (go home and sleep in your own bed, baby), or day tickets. In years past, tickets have sold out, so visit liveoakfest.org and book yours right now.

UNCLE RINGO Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 16, with His All Starr Band.

The big decision

Music fans will be facing a hard choice this Friday, June 16, because there are two major shows and two major talents to choose from.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre (8 p.m.; all ages; $80 to $175 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), with a band that includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

"I love playing with the All Starrs and can't wait to be back out on the road again with this band," Ringo said in press materials. "I send peace and love to you all, and we hope to see you out there."

OF DAWES Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes plays Tooth & Nail Winery during an intimate chef-prepared farm-to-table dinner show on June 16.

He's also a spectacular drummer who's surrounded himself with a crazy amount of talent.

Meanwhile at Tooth & Nail Winery, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes also plays on Friday (7 p.m.; $175 at 88vines.com). Not only do you get terrific music, but the event includes "a farm-to-table chef-prepared dinner under the stars."

Esquire Magazine named Goldsmith "the best young songwriter in America," and he was recently nominated for an Emmy for his song "Memorized," written for the NBC show This Is Us. If you dig the Laurel Canyon sound and want to hear music from a guy Jackson Browne called a "brilliant songwriter," this is the show. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boys & Girls Club.

Devotional pop

OM MUSIC Yoga and meditation practitioner Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between plays Fremont Theater on June 17.

Otter Productions, Inc. had planned to present Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between at the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Saturday, June 17, but the show has been moved to the Fremont Theater (doors at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30; all ages; $50.35 presale at tixr.com).

The Connecticut-born and South Carolina-bred singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist creates his own brand of roots-folk-reggae fusion. Hall is a yoga and meditation practitioner who has studied the teaching of Ram Dass and Neem Karoli Baba as well as the devotional music of Krishna Das.

His most recent studio album, his ninth, is 2020's In and Through the Body, and his most recent single is 2023's "All of My Lessons." This is spiritual feel-good music. Retro-soul act The California Honeydrops opens.

Shred the Dead

Grateful Shred plays two nights at SLO Brew Rock, Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $30 to $50 at ticketweb.com).

I appreciate a band that's fully self-aware, so when I read the first line of their bio, I thought, "These guys get it."

"Wait—I know what you're thinking. Another fucking Grateful Dead cover band? Really?"

They go on to point out they're not trying to copy the Dead but instead pay homage to their vibe: "wide-open guitar tones, effortless three-part vocal harmonies, choogling beats, and yes, plenty of tripped out, shredded solos. The look, the sound, the atmosphere. It's uncanny."

DEAD VIBE Grateful Dead fans can enjoy two nights of Grateful Shred at SLO Brew Rock, on June 17 and 18.

"It's more of a 'take' on the Dead than a tribute band," bassist Dan Horne said in press materials. "We end up sounding almost more like the Dead because we approach it in this free-spirited way."

Also at SLO Brew, see Polyrhythmics with Heavy Object on Wednesday, June 21 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). Both these Pacific Northwest funk bands lay down the greasy grooves.

Hawaiian-born musician Mike Love & The Full Circle plays next Thursday, June 22 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $30 at ticketweb.com). "Love is a musician devoted to revolution through sound," his bio explained. "Born in O'ahu, Hawai'i, to a family of musicians, Mike has used music as a conversation for as long as he can remember."

He mixes roots reggae and fuses "progressive and classic rock, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz, classical, and more." Keilana will open.

Morro Bay calls

Numbskull and Good Medicine present y'alternative, cowpunk, Americana rabble-rousers Vandoliers at The Siren on Thursday, June 15 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Get ready for a foot-stompin' good time.

Also at The Siren, Stevie Nicks Illusion returns on Saturday, June 17 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at tixr.com). If you dig Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, this is as close as you're likely to get. Diana Grace encapsulates her '70s and '80s vocal sound.

DEEP FRIED Southern Culture on the Skids brings their incredibly fun live show to The Siren for a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on June 20.

Numbskull and Good Medicine are back with one of my favorite live bands, Southern Culture on the Skids, on Tuesday, June 20 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 goodmedicinepresents.com). Their swamp rock, surf, country sound simply kills, and they're funny as hell, with great songs and lyrics. Try not to get hit by a piece of fried chicken.

More music ...

Soul-fueled pop rockers Kerosene Kings returns to Sweet Springs Saloon this Thursday, June 15, for another free night of music (8 p.m.). Fronted by singer-songwriter Geo Gabriele, the quartet—Leigh Lossing (lead guitar), Tyler Mitchell (bass), and Andy "Papa Bear" Zepeda (drums)—delivers tight, hooky songs.

When the Avila Beach Fish and Farmers Market starts happening on Fridays with live music, it really starts to feel like summer around here. This Friday, June 16, The Burning James Band ("Burning" James Scoolis, Dean Giles, Fred Murray, and Ken Burton) will be there (4 to 8 p.m.; all ages; free). Get ready for some soul, R&B, and rock 'n' roll.

Metalheads unite! This Saturday, June 16, Mid-State Metal Fest presents Abyssal (Tijuana), Laceration (Bay Area), Insineratehymn (LA), and Poxx (Fresno) at Dark Nectar Coffee in A-Town (8 p.m.; all ages; $20). As organizers note, "a dark cloud of rot and grief will hover over Atascadero."

Cape Cod Eatery and Taphouse in Shell Beach has some live music lined up for you this week on their spacious patio. Singer-songwriter Matthias Clark plays on Friday, June 16 (5 to 8 p.m.), and singer-songwriter Rachel Santa Cruz performs on Saturday, June 17 (5 to 8 p.m.).

The Cliffnotes play a Halter Ranch Estrella picnic party this Saturday, June 17 (noon to 3 p.m.; all ages; free), at 2300 Airport Road, Paso Robles. You can listen to New Orleans-flavored boogie blues and enjoy your own packed lunch or make a reservation online for a gourmet lunch/wine pairing at the recently opened Halter Ranch Estrella in-house restaurant (halterranch.com/estrella). Δ

