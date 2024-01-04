Songwriters at Play pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jason Luckett

A lineup of multiple musicians will perform covers of songs by Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson during two upcoming concerts. The first will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the High Roller Tiki Lounge in Solvang, and the second will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT).

Presented by Songwriters at Play, this special tribute to the music of Franklin and Robinson will feature performances from Jason Luckett, Pi Jacobs, Jeanne Newhall, Zoe FitzGerald Carter, Aireene Espiritu, Jesse Loren Strickman, Will Breman, and Holly Ann Lewis. The CCAT concert—which features one additional act, The Taproots—marks both Luckett's and Lewis' first time performing at the venue.

Tickets to the High Roller Tiki Lounge show, which is slated for 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, are $20 and available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission to the CCAT iteration, scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, is $25. Visit cambriaarts.org for reservations.

Guests of both concerts can look forward to hearing a variety of familiar hits from both Franklin and Robinson, including "Respect," "You Really Got a Hold on Me," "Natural Woman," "Track of My Tears," and other hits.

To find out more about the two upcoming performances and other programs hosted by Songwriters at Play, visit songwritersatplay.com. Organized by husband-and-wife team Steve Key and Bonnie Nelson-Key, Songwriters at Play hosts several local concerts throughout the year, as well as monthly song contests in Cayucos and Solvang.

Call (805) 691-9224 or visit highrollertiki.com for more info on the High Roller Tiki Lounge, located at 433 Alisal Road, Solvang. Call (805) 927-8190 or visit cambriaarts.org for more info on CCAT, located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ