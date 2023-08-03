Santa Barbara reggae act Rebelution plays Avila Beach Resort on Aug. 9 and 10 

Ah, college! The parties, the music, the keg stands. Is there anywhere more notoriously college-y than Isla Vista, the student neighborhood near UCSB? That's where the original five members of Rebelution met, forming the band in 2004 and eventually releasing their debut full-length album Courage to Grow in 2007—an album filled with hooky melodies, socially conscious messages, and impressive musicianship.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

TWO DAZE OF REGGAE Rebelution on their Good Vibes Summer Tour with three other reggae bands and a DJ play the Avila Beach Resort on Aug. 9 and 10.

The band's fifth member eventually left the group, but the core four remain—Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley. Amazingly, and despite their early success, they all stayed in school and finished their degrees in religious studies (Rachmany), anthropology (Finley), film studies (Williams), and business economics (Carey). Can you imagine the willpower? You're constantly playing shows, getting radio airplay, charting to No. 4 on Billboard's Top Reggae Album chart with your debut.

In 2009, they released their follow-up album, Bright Side of Life, that shot to No. 1—the first of five consecutive records topping the reggae chart. In 2017, they were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Falling into Place. Not bad for some dudes who met in college.

Their most recent album, 2021's In the Moment, only rose to No. 2 on the charts, but I think it's safe to say, this band is still hotter than a hotboxed roach clip.

See Rebelution on their Good Vibes Summer Tour with special guests Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at the Avila Beach Resort this Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9 and 10 (doors at 4 p.m.; all ages; $58.25 at tixr.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

POW! SOK! BLAP! LA alt-soul and psychedelic band Chicano Batman plays the Fremont Theater on Aug. 5.

Fremont Theater

Good Vibez keeps things rolling at the Fremont Theater this week with amazing Los Angeles-based alternative soul and psychedelic band Chicano Batman on Saturday, Aug. 5 (9 p.m.; all ages; $35 at seetickets.us). Formed in 2008, the band has gone on to play all the big music festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, Sasquatch! Music Festival, and many others.

The core members—Eduardo Arenas (bass, guitar, vocals), Carlos Arévalo (guitars, keyboards), and Bardo Martinez (lead vocals, keyboards, guitar)—bonded over a shared love of 1960s Brazilian artists, and they name The Beatles, Curtis Mayfield, and the Delfonics as musical influences.

Special guest Cola Boyy will open the show. Matthew Urango was born with spina bifida, kyphosis, scoliosis, and club foot. Cola Boyy is essentially a disco artist, and NME magazine described his sound as "a disco ball melting or the after-effects of some particularly patented hallucinogenics." I dig it.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of (((folkyeah!)))

UNDERGROUND ICON NYC art punk hero Patti Smith and her trio play the Fremont Theater on Aug. 10, courtesy of (((folkYEAH!))).

Even more amazing at the Fremont this week is an all-too-rare appearance by the NYC proto-punk icon, author, and photographer Patti Smith being billed An evening with ... Patti Smith Trio next Thursday, Aug. 10 (8 p.m.; all ages; $55 at seetickets.us). Patti freaking Smith! Hells yeah! She was a huge part of the early NYC punk scene when in 1975 she released her debut album Horses.

I got into her writing when I read Just Kids (2010), which chronicled her complicated but deeply soulful relationship with the photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. I was blown away by her Polaroid photo-illustrated travelogue M Train. Smith is simply one of the most amazingly creative people alive—a real Renaissance woman. This should be a very cool experience.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Numbskull and Good Medicine only have one show on the books this week, but it's a must-see for classic rock fans who want to experience what it could be like to see Led Zeppelin live and in person in an intimate club setting.

Zeppelin tribute act Led Zepagain plays The Siren on Friday, Aug. 4 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com), and the Siren announced that this is not a seated event, so "get ready to dance."

Led Zeppelin was active from 1968 to 1980, and Sony recording artists Led Zepagain formed in 1988 to keep the magic alive. They're regarded as an accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin. For those of us who never saw them live, Led Zepagain may be as close as we'll ever get.

Also at The Siren

Morro Bay's stellar nightclub has a few other shows scheduled this week, starting on Saturday, Aug. 5 with a free afternoon show with Vintage Renegades (2 to 5 p.m.; 21-and-older), a multi-genre Central Coast rock band. Later that night, Erin Montgomery and the Roadkings play another free show (8 to 11 p.m.; 21-and-older). This powerhouse band features energetic and soulful performances and a mix of "dance metal, alt, grunge, '80s, classic rock hits, bluesy melodies, and their own original tunes," according to their bio.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

FORMER DICTATOR Punk rocker Handsome Dick Manitoba, former lead singer of The Dictators, plays The Siren on Aug. 8.

The Siren's really big show this week is none other than former Dictators' lead singer Handsome Dick Manitoba on Tuesday, Aug. 8 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 at tixr.com). Sometimes it's best to let an artist speak for himself.

According to his extremely humble bio, "Richard 'Handsome Dick' Manitoba, also known as 'The Handsomest Man In Rock & Roll,' and the 'World's Greatest Entertainer' (at least since Sammy Davis Jr. left us), was born Richard Blum in The Bronx, New York, Jan. 29, 1954. Richard is a musician, most well known for being the lead singer (for most of 45 years) with the New York City legendary punk band, The Dictators.

"Mr. Manitoba also spent 14 years (starting around 2004) on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, hosting The Handsome Dick Radio Program, a national show, five nights a week on Little Steven's Underground Garage," his bio continued. "And that ain't all, folks! Handsome Dick has owned the coolest rock 'n' roll tavern in the Western Hemisphere for just about 20 years now. Oddly enough, it's called Manitoba's Bar and it's located at 99 Avenue B between 6 and 7 Streets in New York City's East Village on ... the lush beautiful island of Manhattan."

That's what we call chutzpah!

Local act Bracero Social Club opens.

More music ...

If you dig retro pop, vintage blues, and the Gypsy jazz sounds of Django Reinhardt, you'll love The Tipsy Gypsies, who headline the next free, all ages Concerts in the Plaza this Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. in SLO's Mission Plaza. Singer-songwriter Steve Key will open the show at 5 p.m.

Boogie blues band The Cliffnotes play a hilltop patio party at Halter Ranch Vineyards this Saturday, Aug. 5 (noon to 3 p.m.; free). "This is the only venue we play where we traverse a covered bridge as we wind our way to the Halter Ranch Vineyards hilltop tasting room and restaurant," noted bandleader Cliff Stepp, who also noted the property boasts a narrow-gauge railway.

Saints Barrel Wine Bar (1021 Higuera St., SLO) will host a new monthly event, Chef Norwood's Gospel Brunch, which will be DJed by Soul Dust Productions, a DJ collective spinning gospel and jazz on Sunday, Aug. 6 and 20 (nosh noon to 4 p.m.; DJs spin until 3 p.m.; 21-and-older). Food will be created by Charleston chef Norwood Pryor, who will be opening a Southern-style SLO restaurant in spring 2024.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Michael Novak And Orchestra Novo

MOVIE MUSIC Under the baton of Maestro Michael Novak, Orchestra Novo Goes Hollywood, The Sequel plays a pops concert at Alex Madonna Expo Center on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Maestro Michael Novak will be leading Orchestra Novo this Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in an event called The sixth annual Pops ON! Orchestra Novo Goes Hollywood, The Sequel (doors at 2:30 p.m. with the concert at 4; $40 general admission at my805tix.com). "We are delighted to have KVEC's Dave Congalton as our master of ceremonies," Orchestra Novo announced. "This year's featured musical artist is our own concertmaster, Brynn Albanese, in music from the movie Schindler's List. Lights! Camera! Action! Get in the spirit with your best Hollywood table decor and movie regalia. Costumes are encouraged. Bring a picnic to share or purchase food and beverages on-site."

Sounds glamorous! Δ

