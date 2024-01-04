click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Fx Networks And Hulu

ON THE CASE Cyberpunk and amateur detective Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) must solve a murder at a remote Icelandic compound, in the FX series Murder at the End of the World, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Hulu

Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, this cyberpunk murder mystery stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who gained notoriety uncovering a serial killer and writing a book about it. She's subsequently invited—along with eight other notable guests—to billionaire Andy Ronson's isolated arctic compound in Iceland.

After she arrives, she discovers her old lover and detective partner Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson) is another guest, and that Ronson lives with his partner Lee Anderson (Brit Marling) and their young son, Zoomer (Kellan Tetlow). The high-tech bunkerlike facility is highly secure and features a holographic AI assistant named Ray (Edoardo Ballerini). Hanging over it all is the sense of a dysfunctional and uncertain future.

It's a fun, claustrophobic whodunit as Darby must use all her intuitive and detecting prowess to discover who's killing off guests and whether or not she'll be next. Meanwhile, there's a subplot concerning Zoomer's paternity, Andy's paranoia, and the end of the world as we know it.

If you like a good murder mystery with offbeat storytelling and nonlinear structure, with compelling acting and plenty of subtext about the value of technology, don't miss it. (seven 56- to 71-min. episodes) Δ