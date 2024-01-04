Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

January 04, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Murder at the End of the World 

By
click to enlarge ON THE CASE Cyberpunk and amateur detective Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) must solve a murder at a remote Icelandic compound, in the FX series Murder at the End of the World, streaming on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FX NETWORKS AND HULU
  • Photo Courtesy Of Fx Networks And Hulu
  • ON THE CASE Cyberpunk and amateur detective Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) must solve a murder at a remote Icelandic compound, in the FX series Murder at the End of the World, streaming on Hulu.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Hulu

Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, this cyberpunk murder mystery stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who gained notoriety uncovering a serial killer and writing a book about it. She's subsequently invited—along with eight other notable guests—to billionaire Andy Ronson's isolated arctic compound in Iceland.

After she arrives, she discovers her old lover and detective partner Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson) is another guest, and that Ronson lives with his partner Lee Anderson (Brit Marling) and their young son, Zoomer (Kellan Tetlow). The high-tech bunkerlike facility is highly secure and features a holographic AI assistant named Ray (Edoardo Ballerini). Hanging over it all is the sense of a dysfunctional and uncertain future.

It's a fun, claustrophobic whodunit as Darby must use all her intuitive and detecting prowess to discover who's killing off guests and whether or not she'll be next. Meanwhile, there's a subplot concerning Zoomer's paternity, Andy's paranoia, and the end of the world as we know it.

If you like a good murder mystery with offbeat storytelling and nonlinear structure, with compelling acting and plenty of subtext about the value of technology, don't miss it. (seven 56- to 71-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Bunker SLO showcases hawks, transformation, and creativity in new murals Read More

  2. Studios on the Park celebrates three new exhibits with First Saturday reception Read More

  3. Hearst heist history: A new novel explores the drama and unexpected twists of Patty Hearst's 1974 kidnapping Read More

  4. Gallery at Marina Square holds new group show, two solo exhibits Read More

  5. Neil Young to autograph new album Before and After at Traffic Records on Dec. 8 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation