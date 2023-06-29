Experience the nostalgic sounds of The Beach Boys on July 5 at Vina Robles 

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY UDO SPREITZENBARTH

LOVE WINS Mike Love, the only remaining founding member of The Beach Boys, puts the band through its paces at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on July 5.

Who doesn't love The Beach Boys? Their music is the soundtrack of American adolescence. Just listing their hits would be endless! "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Surfin' U.S.A.," "God Only Knows," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Good Vibrations," "Sloop John B.," "Barbara Ann," "Little Deuce Coupe," "Catch a Wave," "Don't Worry Baby"—I could literally go on and on! They didn't release a bad song.

Originally formed in 1961 by brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, the current incarnation of the band only includes one original member: Mike Love. In fact, organizers of the upcoming Vina Robles concert are quick to point out the current group doesn't feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks (who joined in 1962 to replace a departing Jardine, who returned again in 1963).

Look, pretty much everyone agrees Brian Wilson was the band's unquestionable genius, but Love often sang lead vocals and wrote the lyrics to a lot of their early aforementioned hits as well as "Help Me Rhonda," "Rock and Roll Music," and "Kokomo." The important thing is this band embodies The Beach Boys' sound and spirit, and if you love the music, this will be an unforgettable concert.

Current members also include longtime bassist and keyboardist Bruce Johnston (he joined in 1965), musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY RACHEL DEEB

‘BOOTS ON’ Country hitmaker Randy Houser plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 30.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre hosts America's band on Wednesday, July 5 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $54.50 to $104.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com).

Also this week at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, see Randy Houser this Friday, June 30 (8 p.m.; all ages; $40 to $57.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). Houser's a hitmaker who's charted with tracks such as "How Country Feels," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "Boots On," "Goodnight Kiss," "Like a Cowboy," "We Went," and "Anything Goes." Country duo Joe & Martina open the show.

The Siren

I've got to hand it to The Siren. They deliver week after week for live music fans. I wish we still had a club like this in downtown SLO. I told you a little about them last week, but don't forget The Stinkfoot Orchestra, a 14-piece Frank Zappa tribute band from the Bay Area, plays this Thursday, June 29 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com).

"In the early months of 2019, South Bay musician Nick Chargin (keyboards and vocals) got a wild hair up his ass," the band's bio explains. "Best known for his work with BlissNinnies, Elephino, and the successful Bay Area cover band, the Houserockers, Nick had the idea of assembling an ensemble to give a tip of the hat to one of his greatest musical influences, Frank Zappa. But it couldn't be just any band. There had to be horns. There had to be a mallet player. There had to be backup singers. This had to be more than a band that was capable of playing 'all the right notes'—it had to be a band that was capable of performing Frank's music with accuracy and integrity."

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STORYTELLERS

BLUEGRASS REBELS SoCal rising bluegrass stars The Storytellers play The Siren on June 30.

Also this week at The Siren, The Storytellers play on Friday, June 30 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). This fast-rising SoCal progressive bluegrass ensemble "draws from the rich canon of traditional bluegrass, country blues, old time, and folk music as a basis for inspired improvisations and intrepid vocal harmonies," according to their bio. "They took just one year to go from busking on street corners of Los Angeles to gracing stages of bars, taverns, regional fairs, and music festivals throughout the state." Expect soulful vocal harmonies, tight rhythms, narrative songs, and "their own bluegrassy magic" as they tour in support of their new album, Hear the Grass Grow.

Jane's Gang plays on Saturday, July 1 (2 to 5:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). The high energy dance band intends for every one of their songs to get you on your feet. Hear Fleetwood Mac, The Pretenders, Pat Benatar, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Miranda Lambert, and Johnny Cash covers.

Later that same night, see Itzcalli Marie (formerly of Thee Lakesiders), with The Belmont Kings and Los Tranquilos (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at tixr.com). Should be a cool night of Latin-inspired jump blues, swing, and rock 'n' roll.

The Miller Broz plays The Siren's Sunday Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 2 (2 to 4 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). "Dance, drink, eat, and be merry with local favorite Curtis Martin and his band of misfit Central Coast musicians!" The Siren announced. "The Miller Broz have been writing and recording in SoCal since the '80s, performing in concerts and nightclubs from San Diego to the Bay area playing a mix of catchy Rasta and soulful rock to party dance covers.

Fremont Theater

There's not live music this week at The Fremont, but Swifties will be out in full force for The Taylor Swift Night (Eras Version) on Saturday, July 1 (9 p.m.; 18 and older; $20 at seetickets.us).

"Hey, Lovers! Can we ask you a Question ... Are you ready for it?" asked event organizers. "We promise that you'll never find another party like The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, a Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party. Best believe our party is Taylor-made for ultimate fans. Surrounded by Swifties, you'll sing and dance through all her iconic eras. So, grab ... your crew, and come party, for evermore! We know you polish up real ... nice."

SLO Brew Rock

No live music this week at SLO Brew Rock either, but the club is hosting its second annual Booty Pageant on Friday, June 30 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). Before you roll your eyes, let organizers explain:

"The second annual Booty Pageant is a wild, fierce, and wonderful evening celebrating all of our finest ASSets. The Booty Pageant will include a mix of performance art including stand-up comedy, individual and group dance performances, a twerk tutorial, and other crowd participation elements. We will close the night with a proper dance party with Chad Fortin spinning the booty dropping beats all night. This isn't about how good you look—this is about how good you vibe! We want you to bust out the grooviest and most fabulous attire and come and shake it with us!"

The event is organized by BomBooty Dance Party Workouts, a booty-positive community for those who love to get down with their bad selves.

More music ...

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ALEX LUCERO

BOOGIE WITH THE SLOCALS Concerts in the Plaza features headliner Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band on June 30.

We're rolling into a warm summer weekend, and the place to be on Friday, June 30, is Mission Plaza for Concerts in the Plaza. Opening act, local singer-songwriter Ynana Rose, starts things off at 5 p.m., followed from 6 to 8 p.m. by headliner Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band. Lucero bills his singer-songwriter sound as "soul Americana," having grown up on the sounds of Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Van Morrison, and Stevie Wonder. His band features a sax and congas.

WAR saxophonist Scott Martin will lead the Scott Martin Quartet this Friday, June 30, at Libretto in Paso Robles (two sets at 7 and 8:30 p.m.). "I'm bringing up a couple of my friends and incredible players from LA for this performance," Martin explained. "Bass player Rene Camacho plays with me in the band WAR and was in the Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band with me. Quinn Johnson is an amazing piano player from Pasadena. He has played with many artists and was the musical director for American Songbook singer Steve Tyrell for 16 years. It should be a fun show!"

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SCOTT MARTIN

ALL STARS WAR saxophonist Scott Martin will lead the Scott Martin Quartet with special guests at Libretto in Paso Robles on June 30.

Wes Kelley and The Uncharted Waters play Dockside II in Morro Bay this Saturday, July 1 (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; all ages; free), with some very special guests, including local lead guitarist Steve Cunniff, bassist Jeff Wass, and percussionist and backing vocalist Jo Gough. The event is a celebration of Monterey-based singer-songwriter Kelley's new album, Built in Jo's Garage, which was produced and engineered by Gough of Crystal Studios in Mid Carmel Valley.

"The circumstances are somewhat unusual, as I have never performed in SLO County," Kelley explained, "but an old friend of mine asked me to join him for this gig, and I agreed. My friend, Steve Cunniff, plays lead guitar and has slowly been losing his eyesight over the last 20 years. I've pulled together some very talented musicians for this three-hour gig to support Steve and give Morro Bay residents a great show."

The Cow Tipper at Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria has some free afternoon music lined up this weekend starting with Waterhouse & Windsong on Saturday, July 1, and Josh Cook on Sunday, July 2. Both shows run from 1 to 3 p.m., and the restaurant located inside the Cambria-based hotel is offering an expanded barbecue menu for the holiday (hot dogs, brats, burgers, and beyond burgers). Roll into the fourth in style.

Get Whale Rock on your radar

Now that the 2023 Live Oak Music Festival is in the books, it's time to get serious about The Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival, the other amazing SLO County summer music extravaganza that's scheduled for the end of summer, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, at Castoro Cellars. Like Live Oak, it will likely sell out before, so now's the time to get your tickets for this Templeton Music Education benefit that's now in its 10th year and has raised more than $100,000 for its cause.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY DANNY CLINCH

GET YOUR TICKETS! Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Marcus King plays the Whale Rock Music Festival on Sept. 16, and though it’s months away, don’t miss out by waiting.

This is a daytripper event, but there's yoga, art, tons of kids' activities, and a really cool family vibe. You can get all the details at whalerockmusicfestival.com, but Saturday headliner is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Marcus King. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he's the son of Marvin King, a regionally known blues guitarist who played in gospel acts. Marcus began playing shows with his dad as an 8-year-old, and in his teens started playing what he and his bandmates called "soul-influenced psychedelic Southern Rock."

In 2019, he released his debut solo album, El Dorado, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, which received a 2020 Grammy nomination as Best Americana Album. He's sophomore effort, Young Blood, was released in 2020. This is a terrific new on-the-rise talent. You'll also see sets by NOLA soul act NTH Power, mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull, and more on Saturday.

The Sunday headliner is Americana roots band The Wood Brothers, whose newest record is Heart Is The Hero, released in April. Also expect sets by funky and jazzy The Fearless Flyers, guitar virtuoso Cory Wong, and more. Δ

