Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 28, 2020

Morro Bay extends utility discount program through next June

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM

At a special Sept. 22 meeting, the Morro Bay City Council approved extending its City Utility Discount Program to June 2021 and to increase the discount for qualifying residents on their monthly water/sewer bills from 10 percent to 25 percent.

The extension was a necessary action to aid Morro Bay community members in need who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor John Headding said.

click to enlarge AIDING THE COMMUNITY Morro Bay extended its Utility Discount and Utility Rebate Programs through next June in an effort to assist residents who have been impacted by COVID-19. - FILE PHOTO BY GLEN STARKEY
  • FILE PHOTO BY GLEN STARKEY
  • AIDING THE COMMUNITY Morro Bay extended its Utility Discount and Utility Rebate Programs through next June in an effort to assist residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We understand many folks in our community are struggling financially due to COVID-19,” Headding said. “By expanding the Utility Discount Program, we are helping those who are likely in greatest need.”

The program is available to residents who participate in Pacific Gas and Electric’s CARE program or SoCal Gas’ similar program.

According to a staff report, the city currently has more than 280 customers enrolled in the Utility Discount Program and 17 residents enrolled in the Utility Rebate Program for mobile home and apartment residents who don't have separate meters. The Utility Discount Program’s funding balance was approximately $580,000 as of June 30, enough to handle the fiscal impacts of expanding the program.

Funds for the program are separate from the general fund and are not paid for through water and sewer rates.

After the city declared a local emergency due to COVID-19, the council approved an expansion of the existing Utility Discount Program in April to include those who had been laid off or had to shutter their businesses due to the virus. At the time, the expansion was only extended through the June 2020 billing cycle.

Customers enrolled in the utility program were receiving a 10 percent rate reduction on their total monthly water and sewer bill. The increased rate reduction of 25 percent extends through the June 2021 billing cycle, at which point it will roll back to 10 percent unless the council authorizes to continue the higher rate reduction.



The council also voted to increase the city’s Utility Rebate Program from $150 a year ($12.50 a month) to $180 a year ($15 a month) with the intention of providing temporary COVID-19 relief to those in need of assistance.

Morro Bay residents who may qualify for enrollment in either program are encouraged to contact the Morro Bay Account Clerks at (805) 772-6222 for enrollment assistance and information.

In addition to these measures, the city directed staff to develop a business grant program to support businesses impacted by the virus that would be funded by Senate Bill 1090. Staff is set to bring back program options to the council in October. ∆

—Karen Garcia

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Petitioners duel over possible reopening of Oceano Dunes Read More

  2. State bans sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in stores Read More

  3. Morro Bay is close to first draft of its short-term vacation rental ordinance Read More

  4. Solvang begins creating design guidelines for continued Copenhagen Street closure Read More

  5. SLOCOG to host virtual meeting on commuter rail transit study Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation