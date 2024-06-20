Winning Images 2024: Local photographers share their view of the world for our annual photography contest 

click to enlarge Cover Photo By Roa Clark

SUMMER EVENINGS IN AVILA Roa Clark took second place in the People category in this year's Winning Images contest with this photo.

Amateur photographers from across the Central Coast entered our annual Winning Images photo contest, sharing their carefully crafted view of the world with us. Our judges narrowed more than 300 submissions down to three winners in each category and an honorable mention based on the composition and uniqueness of the photo, among other qualities. Catch this year's winning images on the pages of this issue as well as at The Photo Shop in downtown SLO through mid-July. Δ

Camillia Lanham, editor

Read the entire issue here.









