TRAILBLAZING: Local, outdoor rock climbing spots 

If you want step up from climbing in a gym to spending more time outside on actual rocks, the Central Coast is filled with outdoor routes for all skill levels.

SLO County is home to more than 330 climbing routes with a variety of skill levels and styles, according to Mountain Project (mountainproject.com), a website dedicated to providing climbing routes, resources, and information. Santa Barbara County offers 861 climbing routes, and there are more than 2,300 climbing routes on the Central Coast. From bouldering to top roping, here are four climbing spots worth checking out.





Bishop Peak

Bishop Peak offers dozens of single-pitch routes as well as bouldering opportunities. By starting at the Felsman Loop Trail, climbers can hit the Shadow Wall, P-Wall, and Cracked Wall among many others. Taking the Hikers Summit Trail, climbers can find Wild, Wild Western Pinnacles (aka Orange Rocks), the True Summit Block, and Summit Ridge Crack, to name a few. Navigate to Bishop Peak and Felsman Loop Trailhead on Patricia Drive in SLO and park on the street. Be courteous of neighbors—this is a residential area!





Cerro Cabrillo

Just south of Morro Bay, Cabrillo Peak (more commonly known as Cerro Cabrillo) offers beautiful views of the Morro Bay Estuary and is a beginner-friendly area that’s well-suited for top roping and large groups, according to Mountain Project. There are about 40 climbs in the area. Watch out for poison oak when hiking to the routes. Coming from SLO, drive north on Highway 1 and exit on South Bay Boulevard. People can also navigate to Cerro Cabrillo Trail in Morro Bay State Park and find the lot. Take the Quarry Trail to the climbing routes.

Lizard’s Mouth

With beautiful sandstone boulders overlooking the coast, bouldering is the main attraction at Lizard’s Mouth, which sits in the Santa Ynez Valley just north of Santa Barbara. The area has more than 120 climbing routes, with only a handful of top rope routes, according to Mountain Project. From SLO, take Highway 101 south and hop on Highway 154 east. Take a right on West Camino Cielo/Forest Route 5N12. The entrance to Lizard’s Mouth is before the Winchester Canyon Gun Club.

Gibraltar Rock

Gibraltar Rock has some of the Santa Barbara area’s most prominent rock formations in the backcountry, according to SummitPost, a mountaineering website. It sits just north of Santa Barbara in the Los Padres’ Rattle Snake Canyon Park, and offers about 14 climbs, with a mix of top roping and traditional rock climbing. While there are fewer routes, people can take in the scenic Los Padres, pack a lunch, and check out neighboring hikes. From SLO, take 101 south and then take Highway 154 east. Turn left on the Highway 192 ramp toward Foothill Road. Turn left onto Mountain Drive and then a slight left onto Gibraltar Road, where the rock formations will greet you on your left.