August 08, 2024 Special Issues & Guides » Education Today

Education Today 2024 

click to enlarge TEEN AMBASSADORS With the help of grant money, CAPSLO’s Teen Wellness Program wants to pay students on high school campuses across SLO County to act as mental health ambassadors for fellow students. - COVER IMAGES FROM ADOBE STOCK
School is about to be back in session for the 2024-25 school year, which means summer is almost over—sad. But it also means a new school year for all of those students, new learning, new friends, new experiences—rad! For this year’s annual Education Today issue, Staff Writer Samantha Herrera talks to Lucia Mar school district about new career tech programs it’s offering to high school students and adults. In addition, Staff Writer Libbey Hanson writes about a teen wellness program that aims to improve student mental health in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.


New enhancements

thumb1.jpg

High school students in the Lucia Mar school district can expect some fun new classes this upcoming school year

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA


Prioritizing teen health

thumb2.jpg

CAPSLO wants to give high school students more access to mental health help

BY LIBBEY HANSON

Read the entire issue here

