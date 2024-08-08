Education Today 2024 

click to enlarge Cover Images From Adobe Stock

TEEN AMBASSADORS With the help of grant money, CAPSLO’s Teen Wellness Program wants to pay students on high school campuses across SLO County to act as mental health ambassadors for fellow students.

School is about to be back in session for the 2024-25 school year, which means summer is almost over—sad. But it also means a new school year for all of those students, new learning, new friends, new experiences—rad! For this year’s annual Education Today issue, Staff Writer Samantha Herrera talks to Lucia Mar school district about new career tech programs it’s offering to high school students and adults. In addition, Staff Writer Libbey Hanson writes about a teen wellness program that aims to improve student mental health in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

High school students in the Lucia Mar school district can expect some fun new classes this upcoming school year

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

CAPSLO wants to give high school students more access to mental health help

BY LIBBEY HANSON

