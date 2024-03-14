We need to end the death of Palestinian children and families 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
I am profoundly moved by United States soldier Aaron Bushnell who recently burned himself to death in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. I feel deeply grieved but also all the more determined to preserve life.
Aaron Bushnell self-immolated, saying he could no longer be complicit in the U.S.-backed genocide against the Palestinian people.
To end the deaths of children and families and others in Palestine and to honor the supremely courageous sacrifice of Aaron Bushnell, I ask that our legislators and all elected officials halt the U.S.-backed war against the Palestinians and denounce forevermore any and all connections they have with the military-industrial complex, which is getting filthy rich off of war, surveillance, weapons, repression, and terrorism.
Dolores Howard
Paso Robles