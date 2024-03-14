We need to end the death of Palestinian children and families 

I am profoundly moved by United States soldier Aaron Bushnell who recently burned himself to death in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. I feel deeply grieved but also all the more determined to preserve life.

Aaron Bushnell self-immolated, saying he could no longer be complicit in the U.S.-backed genocide against the Palestinian people.

To end the deaths of children and families and others in Palestine and to honor the supremely courageous sacrifice of Aaron Bushnell, I ask that our legislators and all elected officials halt the U.S.-backed war against the Palestinians and denounce forevermore any and all connections they have with the military-industrial complex, which is getting filthy rich off of war, surveillance, weapons, repression, and terrorism.

Dolores Howard

Paso Robles