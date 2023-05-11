Got a News Tip?
May 11, 2023 Opinion » Letters

We can't afford to keep Diablo Canyon open 

As a citizen of San Luis Obispo County, a property owner, a parent, grandparent of family here since 1972, I have grave concerns about the safety or lack of it of Diablo Canyon Power Plant located on multiple earthquake faults. For years now we have been assured by PG&E that there's nothing to worry about. PG&E has researched all the faults. The plants can withstand a 7.2-magnitude earthquake or two. That's what the people in Fukushima, Japan, were told before the unexpected large earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three reactors.

Thousands of people had to evacuate, lost their homes and businesses, and are still dealing with damage. They are left with more than a million tons of irradiated water that the government will release back into the Pacific.

What would happen here if Diablo is damaged seismically or by terrorist attack and there is a widespread radiation release? Do we have a viable evacuation plan and is there adequate insurance provided for property loss and health consequences?

Seismic vulnerability is only one valid concern with allowing PG&E to keep operating beyond the agreed upon closure dates of 2024 and 2025. There's also radioactive waste with no place to store it safely for thousands of years. Once-through cooling damages the marine environment.

Why is the Nuclear Regulatory Commission even considering relicensing this very expensive, dangerous, old and embrittled plant? Now they want 20 more years!

We simply can't afford it.

Marty Brown

Atascadero

