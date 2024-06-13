Got a News Tip?
June 13, 2024 Opinion » Letters

To those who considered the trees 

A great big thank you to Christine Mulholland regarding her letter about the dangers of "groupthink" ("A response to 'Unity must prevail' (May 23)," May 30) Plus, I feel gratified to know that two supervisors voted their conscience, listened to their constituents, actually looked at the alternative plan offered by local residents, and considered the environment. I am still numbed by the thought that so many people are willing to cut down more than 3,000 mature oak trees, losing all that natural habitat for housing that still will probably not meet the needs of the most needy.

If we were getting a new home for each and every tree they cut down, it might, and I repeat might, be worth considering. You cannot get back what you destroy.

I am thankful for two supervisors that did the right thing, and for others that also considered the trees and valuable environment.

Sharon Roberts

SLO

