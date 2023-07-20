The CPUC should save us all and shut Diablo Canyon down 

What do you do with the comments you get from the public? Are you legally obligated to take public comments into consideration when you make a decision? Who is your boss? Who appointed you? Who pays your salary? What do you do with expert advice that proves Diablo Canyon Power Plant is not safe, sits on faults, proves it needs to be on life support in order to continue, can never be fail-safe because of its age, has breached its promise to shut down by 2024-25, and failed to honor its good faith agreement by asking for an extension.

All the billions donated to Diablo from state and federal taxpayer dollars should: 1. Invest in securing a safe waste disposal, and 2. Invest in a safe alternative energy resource that has a zero harm output. All that is possible. All the technology to operate at zero harm is readily available and applicable. And PG&E should be held legally responsible for ensuring all employees are financially compensated for one year after Diablo is shut down.

All energy and resources should be concentrated on shutting down by the previously agreed upon time of 2024-25 or sooner. PG&E cannot be trusted to honor its commitment as is demonstrated by its failure to meet the terms and conditions of this contract. There is no good faith between the parties, and that is an absolutely essential component to a valid and legitimate contract.

PG&E is a convicted felon. Where is the honor, integrity, and good character component necessary for a valid contract?

Allowing, by means of a legislative mandate, for Diablo to continue beyond the originally agreed upon time is a breach of trust, faith, and oath of office by elected officials. Extending shutdown time is enabling the inevitable possibility of a nonpreventable total disaster from an earthquake.

It is impossible to prevent an earthquake that could destroy life within a 600-square-mile radius of Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Without a guarantee of a safe and harmless continuation of production—even after the proposed risky and totally insufficient life support system is installed that will demand constant input and will never be able to sustain itself—Diablo must be shut down immediately if not sooner for the safety, health, and well-being of this community and all living beings and environmental factors and functions beyond our lifetime.

Declare Diablo Canyon a disaster right now while we can still do something to ensure our safety and well-being and save lives with the innate principle of prevention.

If you, California Public Utilities Commission, cannot guarantee the prevention of an earthquake here and now, then you must do what will prevent the inevitable disaster of a nuclear cluster bomb ignited by an earthquake and remove the trigger point. Diablo Canyon is a trigger point. Shut it down now. Δ

Jean'ne Blackwell writes to New Times from San Luis Obispo. Send a response for publication to [email protected].