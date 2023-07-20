Got a News Tip?
July 20, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Thank you, Dan DeVaul 

Dan DeVaul has left his home but will never be forgotten. Thanks to him (and his dedicated team), hundreds of men and women came walking down that road to go through his unconventional program and came out with a new lease on life.

We would be walking downtown in SLO and some guy would come up and ask: "Dan, do you remember me? You saved my life." When we went to Costco, it was like he was holding court—everybody wanted to come talk with him and pay their respects.

Dan took in folks no one else could help—not TMHA, the sheriff, drug and alcohol, parole, probation, nor mental health. They all brought folks to him. He ran his program without a dime of government funds. He knew people needed to be needed so everyone worked. His heart was in the right place, he just had a different delivery. I called it tough love.

We will forever be grateful to Dan, who saw to it that others had what they needed to thrive and survive and stay clean and sober. And no one could do it as he did. He gave of his home, funds, time, energy and blood, sweat, and tears for over two decades.

Thank you, Dan, for your humble service to this community. You will never be forgotten.

Becky Jorgeson

Hopes Village of SLO

