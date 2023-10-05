Got a News Tip?
October 05, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Keep your loud noises out of downtown SLO 

Sometimes, particularly in San Luis Obispo's downtown district, the word "hello," even if said, cannot be heard. For example, those who insist on continuously wearing noise-canceling ear buds might as well be saying they do not want contact with the world outside their "bubble." Worse yet, these ear buds might also suggest a clear rejection of those around them.

Then, there is the person who makes use of a different kind of technology—a technology which has the same antisocial or insensitive impact on others. The screaming sound (some might call it "music") emanating from a radio through the open windows of a passing vehicle or the revving of motorcycles, trucks, or automobiles at stop signs inevitably annoys or shocks those who might have thought they were enjoying an otherwise peaceful shopping or dining excursion. If this unnecessary, deafening noise has nothing to do with expressing anger or rage but might rather be designed to impress, there remains a large contingent of people who find this deafening noise disturbing, if not hostile. Take a moment to reconsider your actions as you go about your daily routines—and by all means, keep your noise out of our downtown.

Some may wonder why SLO's noise ordinance doesn't apply here. Well it does: "All equipment and machinery powered by internal combustion engines shall be equipped with a proper muffler and air intake silencer in good working order." As for loud noise emanating from the open window of a moving vehicle: "No person shall make, continue, or cause to be made or continued, or permit or allow to be made or continued, any noise disturbance in such a manner as to be plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from the noisemaker." However, this is one of those laws where the SLO Police Department uses "discretion" before enforcing. In other words, it's not enforced!

Sensitivity, sympathy, peace, and love are precious commodities. In place of insensitivity or hostility, these traits could be seen as gifts to a planet otherwise under siege.

Allan Cooper

David Brodie

San Luis Obispo

