Hold the Supreme Court to higher standards 

Americans are losing faith in our Supreme Court, and it's easy to see why.

The nine justices on the Supreme Court are the only federal judges not bound by a code of ethics. It's up to the justices to self-police on ethical issues, and they want to keep it that way.

That's why nothing happened when Clarence Thomas didn't recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases that could have directly implicated his wife. That's why nothing happened when America found out Samuel Alito more than likely leaked a decision about reproductive health care to anti-abortion activists. And that's why nothing happened when it was revealed that Chief Justice Roberts' wife has earned millions of dollars recruiting for law firms with business before the Supreme Court.

There may be times when they or family members are permitted to do something, but it should be reviewed by an impartial committee to protect the rights of our country and our citizens.

It doesn't have to be this way. Congress has a duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It can do that by creating a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

The highest court in the land should be held to the highest standard. It's time to demand that Congress hold the Supreme Court accountable.

Eileen Lussier

Nipomo