Eminent domain is almost always a bad idea 

Allowing the government to use eminent domain to seize private land for what a given government agency deems public benefit is a bad idea in any but the most dire situations. Those condemning SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold for sticking up for the rights of individual property owners and making it more difficult to extend the Bob Jones bike trail to SLO would be applauding her if the government's purpose was to build a shopping mall or hoist an oil derrick.

Anne Quinn

Atascadero

