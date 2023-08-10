Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 10, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Eat vegan, prevent wildfires 

The massive wildfire ravaging the Mojave Desert Preserve doesn't only pose a danger to Joshua trees. Desert tortoises, black-tailed jackrabbits, bighorn sheep, coyotes, and other animals are at risk, too. Thick smoke disorients them, stings their eyes, and makes it hard for them to breathe. Those with babies, as well as animals who are very young or elderly, often succumb to the flames.

Though the cause of this wildfire is still under investigation, we can safeguard against future blazes. Report unattended fires, extinguish campfires and fire pits completely, keep vehicles off dry grass, don't throw cigarettes from car windows, check weather conditions before burning trash or leaves, and forgo fireworks.

And there's something else we can do. Studies show that human-caused climate change increases the risk of extreme weather events, including wildfires—and animal agriculture is a leading driver of the climate catastrophe. Eating vegan not only helps prevent wildfires and other disasters, but together we can prevent billions of chickens, pigs, cows, and other animals from suffering painful, terrifying deaths in slaughterhouses every year.

Melissa Rae Sanger

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Virginia

Readers Poll

How do you think the teacher shortage problem should be addressed?

  • Pay teachers more equitably.
  • Have counties invest more in local educator workforces.
  • Invest in more educator programs that attract students and young professionals.
  • Opt for homeschooling.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Disgusting deviants Read More

  2. Is it time we all shift our thinking on Oceano Dunes? Read More

  3. The semantics of 'gender war' politics Read More

  4. Get your motor runnin' Read More

  5. We need the Dana Reserve project's affordable housing options Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation