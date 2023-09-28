Democrats' dilemma 

As a Republican, I am getting a big thrill out of watching two of the Democratic tribe's core constituencies start to square off against each other in what promises to be a lively internecine brawl over the posture of the party. Who'll win? What will the loser do? Be good sports and maintain their allegiance, or abandon the party? Grab the popcorn!

There is a looming battle about to erupt between feminists and certain LGBTQ-plus activists over trans women in women's sports, which Republicans will spotlight adopting the "victimization" narratives that liberals find irresistible. I suspect that Biden, caught in the middle, will come to feel like the subject of the ancient punishment in which the condemned was sewn into a weighted sack, along with a cat and a viper, and thrown into the sea. He will find this fray as lively and pleasant as the condemned man's trip down to the sea floor.

Women and LGBTQ-plus communities are, of course, core constituencies of the Democratic party, and the loss of either would badly hurt their electoral chances. But what do they do when the demands of each are unavoidably in conflict? How loyal is each group to the party?

The right of biological men to compete in women's sports has become one of the hottest issues that's arisen in the transgender rights controversy. The most publicized case is swimmer Lia Thomas, who after making a mediocre showing competing as a man, went on to win a national championship competing as a woman. Not surprisingly, a number of his female competitors were unhappy, although many kept their opinions to themselves out of fear of political attack. While some people argue that no male competitive advantage exists, they are unable to dispute the fact that the objective performance of the best men in most sports significantly exceeds that of the best women. Trans women generally have had much better success competing against women than they had against men. The actual results speak for themselves.

The advocates for the transgendered have made it clear that they will not accept anything less than the full recognition of transgendered women as "real women" for all purposes, including competitive sports. Their media and political advocates are insistent that they must be allowed to compete against women and shrilly denounce any objections as "transphobic" and "hateful."

But the voters are not so supportive. A 2023 Gallup Poll found that 69 percent of the American public believe that athletes should only compete as the sex that they were born, up from 62 percent in 2021, while only 26 percent support trans athletes. Various liberal feminist figures have come out to oppose trans women in women's sports. The term TERF, for "Trans-Exclusive Radical Feminists," has been coined, and applied to public figures like J.K. Rowling who do not accept trans women as true women, revealing a Democratic problem with feminists.

As we approach the election, and voters start to consider the personal impact on the lives of themselves and their children, the fractures will grow. The Democratic Party will be required to take a stand. What will it do?

Perhaps they might get the friendly media to ignore the dispute, or to tout the "everyone gets a trophy" ethos and downplay the importance of competition and ranking, proclaiming that competitive sports are now deemed passé and irrelevant. This could appeal to liberals' equity instincts when it is pointed out that the most successful athletes receive far more awards than they do.

Not surprisingly, this dispute is a hot potato that the Biden administration would prefer to avoid. His proposed Title IX regulations try to "cut the baby in half" by prohibiting a categorical disqualification based on sex, but then vaguely mention some unspecified instances may allow for differentiation. This has satisfied neither side.

Title IX, the 1972 federal law that mandates equality of the sexes in school sports programs, resulted in a great expansion in scholarships and in funding for women's sports opportunities in colleges, and by most accounts has been a great success. Many women have been able to compete at a high level and to attend college on these scholarships.

The stakes are high and the dynamic pretty clear. If biological men are allowed to compete in women's sports, they are likely to dominate the competitions, and will end up receiving much of the recognition and the scholarship assistance currently reserved for women. With the cost of college being so high, it is not hard to imagine men who might fabricate a female "identity" in order to secure a scholarship, especially since the school would be prohibited from challenging that identification.

Assuming that the Democrats continue to champion the transgender agenda, how will Democratic women vote? Will they be good sports, driven by their traditional Democratic branding and loathing of Republicans, and maintain their party allegiance; or will they consider their futures and those of their daughters and their granddaughters? How will women react to seeing their interests sacrificed to the latest big, new thing? Stay tuned. Δ

John Donegan is a retired attorney in Pismo Beach, who never heard the word "scholarship" come up in any discussion of his sports career.