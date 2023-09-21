Construction projects in San Luis Obispo are a building a brighter future 

If you've been out and about in our beautiful city recently, you've probably noticed that change is in the air—and underfoot. Construction projects are happening all around SLO, and we know there are temporary inconveniences caused by maintenance and improvement projects to keep our town vital. We understand that road closures, detours, and the construction noise can be less than pleasant.

The good news is that these momentary disruptions are essential and community-requested investments in our community's future—investments that will not only save taxpayers money in the long run but also pave the way for a more improved quality of life for San Luis Obispo.

What's important to remember is that these construction projects are not just about fixing roads and infrastructure. They're a vital part of our collective vision for San Luis Obispo, one that seeks to create a more resilient, vibrant, inclusive, and forward-thinking community. It's easy to get frustrated by the orange cones and construction signs, but let's not forget that investment is a sign of progress. San Luis Obispo is a dynamic city, and it's through change that we continue to evolve and address community needs while recognizing our history and preserving the unique charm that defines SLO. Renovation of existing parks, replacement of water and sewer lines, or modernizing our roads to protect all users and reduce accidents is essential.

We also know that any thriving community embraces change. San Luis Obispo is a city in motion. San Luis Obispo has always been adaptable, responding to the evolving needs of its residents while preserving our history. These construction projects are a testament to our community's commitment to balance tradition with innovation. Some projects had to be done this year as San Luis Obispo experienced considerable damage from the winter 2023 record rainfalls and storms.

Remember the old saying, "Rust never sleeps." This holds particularly true when it comes to infrastructure. The city of San Luis Obispo is the 16th oldest incorporated city in California and neglecting necessary upgrades and maintenance can lead to more significant issues down the road. Investments in our local infrastructure are not merely about convenience—they're about ensuring the long-term vitality, health, and sustainability of our community.

San Luis Obispo is on an incredible journey, and each of us plays a vital role in shaping its future. Let's embrace these changes and be kind to each other on the road when we encounter a slight delay, knowing they're guiding us towards a brighter and more prosperous San Luis Obispo. Together, we're building a stronger, more resilient, and even more welcoming community.

To stay informed about the ongoing construction projects and their progress, we encourage you to visit our dedicated webpage at slocity.org/sloinmotion. We're committed to transparency and aim to keep you well-informed every step of the way.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support while we complete these important public works projects in San Luis Obispo. The best is yet to come! Δ

Derek Johnson is San Luis Obispo's city manager. Respond to him with a letter to the editor emailed to [email protected].