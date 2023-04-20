An open letter about merging Oceano and Grover Beach 

When the concept of annexation or "merger" of Oceano with Grover Beach was presented as a solution for the impending fire services challenge facing Oceano, we were favorable to the idea. After speaking with community members and gaining more understanding, it is now difficult to imagine how such an action would solve the fire services problem. Oceano also risks losing or—at a minimum—diluting its representation, given its relatively small population.

It is even more difficult to understand how it would be fair or feasible to Grover Beach, which would ostensibly be responsible for fire and police, and would also take on the curbs, gutters, and sidewalks effort underway in Oceano, as well as other requests from the community. It would be a big lift.

However, if such a study is undertaken, as advanced by 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, then it would be negligent and an affront to the precepts of regionalism, to not include the cities of Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach in such a study or discussion.

Oceano is a resilient town, which, along with Grover Beach, is proudly home to much of the workforce that powers the economic engine of the Five Cities. How can any meaningful results occur without Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach if a study or even discussions move forward?

We don't believe annexation is the right prescription. But if it is to be considered, then logic demands that such a study consider the totality of the equities and challenges of the community as a whole: Oceano, Pismo/Shell Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Grover Beach.

Isolating Oceano and Grover Beach in contemplation of a merger is to ignore the interdependence among our adjoined communities and to oversimplify the dynamics of the Five Cities.

Adam Verdin

co-owner, Old Juan's Cantina

Oceano

Bruce Van Vort

owner, Fin's Bar and Grill

Grover Beach

Oceano home owner