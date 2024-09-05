Three candidates vie for Atascadero City Council seats 

As local elections ramp up, two openings on the Atascadero City Council have three candidates campaigning for a seat, while the mayoral race has one contender.

click to enlarge Photo Taken From City Of Atascadero's X Page

Incumbent Councilmember Mark Dariz is running against newcomers Seth Peek and Tori Keen for the spots, with the top two vote getters taking the seats. Current Councilmember Charles Bourbeau's seat is up for grabs as he's running unopposed for mayor. Current Mayor Heather Moreno won the race to become SLO County's new 5th District Supervisor in the primary and will replace current 5th District Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who didn't run for reelection, at the end of the year.

Dariz has served one four-year term on the council. Previously, he was on the city Planning Commission for 10 years. He told New Times he wants to continue the work of the current council and keep advocating for economic growth, public safety, and affordable housing in the area.

"Affordable housing everywhere is super important, but I want to see that Atascadero does its part in providing that," he said. "I really love Atascadero, and just want to continue to be a part of making things change for the better."

Peek, owner of Peek Painting and Peek Realty, said he's eager to provide a voice for Atascadero's small business owners.

"I plan on being our local community business representative on the council," Peek's candidate statement reads. "There are so many great businesses that directly contribute to the vitality and character of our city. I plan on continuing to support their endeavors and be their champion."

Peek did not respond to New Times' request for comment in time for publication.

Family law paralegal Keen has been on the Planning Commission for five years, now serving as its chair.

Keen told New Times that she wants to include more viewpoints and has made a conscious effort during her campaign to speak with all age groups, especially the youth.

"I truly believe that they're the future of our town, and everything we do now impacts over years to come," she said. "And so, I'm really making a conscious effort to reach out to them and get their opinions, and they want to talk. ... As I say in a lot of my stuff, every voice counts, whether you're 16 or 60—it matters."

Incumbent Bourbeau announced his campaign for mayor in April and is running for the two-year term unopposed.

According to his campaign website, Bourbeau is a Cal Poly graduate and has lived in Atascadero since 1985, serving on the City Council since 2016.

"While I have been on the City Council, our city has made great progress. We have improved funding and staffing for public safety and other services," his campaign page says. "I want to continue that record of progress as mayor."

Atascadero voters will also see two ballot measures in the upcoming election.

L-24 asks voters to approve a sales tax increase of a half-cent per dollar, which is intended to provide $3 million annually to be used toward city improvements such as road repair and general government needs.

Additionally, M-24 will determine if the city's treasurer position should be appointed.

Find candidate statements and further election information at atascadero.org/2024-general-election. Δ