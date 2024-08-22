Templeton CSD elections nixed again due to lack of candidates 

For the second election cycle in a row, Templeton isn't holding an election for its Community Services District board after being short on candidates for open seats.

Templeton Community Services District (CSD) General Manager Jeff Briltz told New Times he assumed it was due to the process of campaigning against opponents, considering residents have shown interest in being appointed to the board in the past.

"Not everybody wants to go through the hassle of running for an election or not or knowing what that's all about—maybe that's a little intimidating," he said. "Not that it should or shouldn't be. It's just you put yourself out there a little bit more with that, especially if there's going to be a contested seat."

OPEN SEAT The Templeton Community Services District board of directors has an open seat this upcoming election and is encouraging interested residents to apply for an appointment.

There will be three open seats on the board in November, and current members Debra Logan and Navid Fardanesh filed for reelection—both of whom are unopposed and will be automatically elected for another four-year term.

The third open seat will be vacated by Geoff English who, according to Briltz, stepped in for a five-month term to replace Khouloud Pearson who resigned in June this year. English had previously served 10 years on the board.

"[He] came in just to fill that kind of temporary gap," Briltz said. "He wasn't interested in serving a longer position."

English did not respond to New Times' request for comment.

This issue is not new to Templeton. Its 2022 election left one open seat on the board. The district went through the appointment process to select the now-resigned Pearson and plans to do the same for the seat this year.

The appointment process entails residents applying to the board and speaking during a designated board meeting. The board then decides on its recommendation and takes it to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors for approval.

"We anticipate the process will work very similarly this round," he said.

Briltz said that while the current board members have eight or more years' experience, expertise isn't required to be appointed to the board; all that's required is interest.

The Templeton CSD board is different from a city council because it does not rule over planning commissions or law enforcement, Briltz explained. The board helps oversee district matters under water and wastewater, fire, and parks and recreation, among other services.

"It's best if there's someone who's kind of interested in those kinds of matters, but they don't have to have expertise or work history to be effective. The board members' job is to represent the interest of the community members," he said. "And it's almost best to have a diversified background of people who represent different aspects of the community or look at issues from a different point of view."

The board consists of five members serving four-year terms who meet every two weeks on the first and third Tuesday evenings of each month, plus other special meetings throughout the year.

According to Briltz, members receive about $150 per day of service, and earn about $600 per month.

"So, it's volunteering, but there's a little stipend involved," he said.

Applicants must be Templeton residents and registered voters to be appointed. Interested applicants should apply before Sept. 23 and attend the Oct. 1 board meeting at 206 5th St. in Templeton to provide a public statement on their application.

"I just would like to encourage any residents who feel like they have a little bit of time and want to get to know their community in a different way to consider this opportunity," Briltz said.

He encouraged interested applicants to contact current board members with questions.

File applications at templetoncsd.org. Δ