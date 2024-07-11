OCSD receives $25,000 grant for track at Oceano Elementary 

A hoped-for walking and jogging track at Oceano Elementary School became a hot topic for the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) board of directors.

Wanting to build a project that will ensure healthy habits, OCSD President Charles Varni told New Times that this will be a lasting legacy for the community.

“I think it’s a legacy project for the community that will serve everybody no matter what your social class is or your ethnicity,” he said. “Until we have a complete system of sidewalks—curbs, gutters, and sidewalks—this will be a wonderful asset and the kids are stoked about the idea.”

In order to make this project possible, the OCSD needs to raise funds and decided the easiest way to do that is by partnering with a 501c3 while asking community members to pitch in.

Originally hoping to partner with Ecologistics, a local nonprofit that works to create resilient and healthy communities that are environmentally and economically sustainable, according to its website, some Oceano board members, including Shirley Gibson, didn’t think they would be the best partner because she claims they are a political entity.

“As far as Ecologisitics, they with that 6 percent have spent money fighting the Dana [Reserve] and that was a very contentious and now there’s a lawsuit. Now are they involved with that lawsuit? I don’t know,” she said. “I know they battled with the Coastal Commission, so all we need is like some dune rider to see the name Ecologistics and the perception is ... that we’re contributing to that.”

According to a July 10 OCSD staff report, Ecologisitics would charge the Community Services District a 6 percent administrative fee to manage the fundraising, and some board members such as Allene Villa think they should hold off on partnering with that group and examine the board’s other options.

“If there’s other nonprofits that will do it for the same or less, we should look into it,” Villa said.

However, OCSD Vice President Beverly Joyce-Suneson said that the Parks and Recreation Committee has been looking at other options, and Ecologistics continues to be the best.

“We did look at Lucia Mar, we looked at Boys and Girls Club, we looked at all these things, and we ended up back at Ecologistics,” she said. “You know 6 percent is 6 percent, and nobody does anything for free.”

Given that the track will be built on Lucia Mar Unified School District property, board member Linda Austin asked why the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) can’t take responsibility of the fundraising since it’s at the school and she doesn’t think the “OCSD should be in the business of fundraising for a project on the school.”

Varni said that Lucia Mar is in complete support of this project, and they have a meeting on July 19 to discuss possible fundraising strategies.

While the OCSD is discussing asking for donations from community members or having the school district take charge on this fundraising effort, Varni previously told New Times that they were seeking a $50,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant Program to help build that track at Oceano Elementary School.

“It was confirmed by [county Supervisor] Jimmy Paulding that we are receiving a $25,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant preventative health fund, and we’ll be using that to seed money to do the design and engineering and the cost estimates,” Varni said. “Then after we have that in place, we’ll be formally launching our community fundraising effort.” ∆