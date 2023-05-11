FEMA gave SLO County residents more than $11 million for flood relief 

Homeowners and renters in San Luis Obispo County received more than $11.3 million in flood damage assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during the major disaster declaration spanning from Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023.

Following months of complaints from many SLO County residents saying that they fell through the cracks when requesting help from FEMA, data from the agency show that locals received Individuals and Households Program (IHP) and Housing Assistance (HA) awards. SLO County residents received more than double what FEMA provided to applicants in neighboring Santa Barbara County.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

MUCH NEEDED After the Jan. 9 winter storms wrecked several homes like this one in the city of San Luis Obispo, the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave eligible homeowners and renters almost $11.3 million in Individuals and Households Program and Housing Assistance awards.

FEMA received 1,820 applications from SLO County homeowners, and 75 percent of them found success. The agency gave a little more than $5.3 million to 725 individuals through IHP, and 634 applicants received HA awards that totaled almost $5.2 million.

Renters reached out for help, too, with 649 of them applying. However, less than half qualified—173 of them got IHP awards worth a little more than $505,000 in total. A hundred renters got HA awards worth almost $380,000 in total.

In comparison, 1,093 homeowners in Santa Barbara County registered for assistance, and 64 percent of those applications made the cut. FEMA gave almost $2.2 million in IHP awards to 393 applicants, and more than $2.1 million in HA awards to 316 homeowners.

Of the 493 Santa Barbara County renters who applied, 105 received IHP awards worth a little more than $410,000 in total, and 53 applicants got HA awards worth a little more than $285,000.

FEMA conducted damage assessments in Arroyo Grande on May 10 to determine relief amounts needed for the second set of storms that hit the county in early spring.

FEMA is gathering damage information in the face of the presidential emergency declaration that includes SLO County due to dangerous conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning March 9. Previous New Times reporting found that county officials were racing to compile damage information in order to finalize a new emergency declaration for those storms. On May 9, the Arroyo Grande City Council voted unanimously to consider adopting a resolution declaring a continued local emergency.

One area of interest is the Tally Ho neighborhood that has historically been wrecked by storms and flooding. FEMA's evaluations are separate from what the city's collected on the flooding faced by Tally Ho residents, according to Community Development Director Brian Pedrotti.

Arroyo Grande City Manager Whitney McDonald said that Community Development Department staff are assisting the Coastal San Luis Resource Conservation District in its evaluation and development of a Tally Ho Creek Restoration Project. Δ