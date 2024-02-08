Got a News Tip?
February 08, 2024

Correction 

• In the Feb. 1 article, "Paso Robles delays downtown parking program changes," New Times incorrectly attributed Clive Pinder's statement about why Paso Robles' downtown parking program was under review. Pinder said that residents claimed the city's new parking program potentially didn't abide by state vehicle codes. We regret the error. Δ

