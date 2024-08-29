Cambria submits permit application for more water usage 

Cambria is one step closer to possibly receiving the permit it needs for its water reclamation facility, a years-long effort to allow the district to use the facility more than it's allowed.

"This marks a major milestone in our mission to secure Cambria's reliable and sustainable water supply. The Water Reclamation Facility is a key component of our long-term water management strategy," read an Aug. 24 letter from General Manager Matthew McElhenie.

File Photo By Jayson Mellom

WATER RESILIENCY Cambria's water reclamation facility can serve as a water resource for Cambria during emergency water shortages, and the district is hoping to expand the facility's use.

According to McElhenie, the district submitted a coastal development permit to San Luis Obispo County for its water reclamation facility (WRF), a temporarily permitted facility created to address water shortages during a historical drought in 2014.

However, the WRF can only be used during emergencies. By applying for a coastal development permit, the district is requesting to make permanent the water facility's permit, so it can be used more long-term during dry seasons—an idea that's been controversial among Cambria residents.

"This project is essential in ensuring that our community remains resilient to water challenges, including droughts and climate change," McElhenie's letter stated.

McElhenie did not reply to New Times' request for a statement prior to press time.

The water facility currently operates under an Emergency Coastal Development Permit, allowing it only to be used when the area is in a declared water shortage warning or emergency, providing water use for human consumption, sanitation, and fire protection.

According to the district's San Simeon Instream Flows Assessment that was completed on Aug. 22, the WRF is a fourth location that provides water to Cambria from San Simeon Creek. The three other San Simeon Creek wells and two from Santa Rosa Creek operate continuously. The WRF is designed to provide clean water by pumping subsurface water to the western edge of the ground basin where it is treated and reinjected into a groundwater well near the other San Simeon wells.

The instream flows assessment was submitted with the permit application. It reviewed how increased usage of San Simeon Creek would affect keystone species in the area including tidewater goby, steelhead, and California red-legged frogs.

"Water service provided by [Cambria Community Services District] has the potential to influence surface flows in San Simeon Creek, but information about how surface flow conditions affect aquatic habitat for sensitive species is lacking," the report read.

While the report concluded that keystone species and the creek's flow wouldn't be negatively impacted, it suggested long-term monitoring of affected streams, isolated pools, and lagoons.

General Manager McElhenie said in his letter there's still a long road ahead for the project.

"The coastal development permit submission is only the beginning of the next chapter in this project. We will continue to work closely with local and state agencies to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements while advancing this critical project," the letter read. Δ