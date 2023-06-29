Vegan nonprofit recognizes outstanding SLO County restaurants with plant-based menus 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF Y’NOT ORGANIC

CUSTOMER FAVORITE Y’Not Organic’s Mexi Bowl features brown rice, adzuki beans, jalapeño aioli, and tempeh chorizo garnished with carrot, radish, green onion, cucumber, cilantro, and microgreens.

One restaurant draws inspiration from Syria, while another specializes in Ethiopian cuisine. Both family-owned eateries are plant-based standouts recognized by Central Coast Vegans ' Best of SLO County awards for 2023.

From a field of dozens of vegan and vegan-option menus countywide, the nonprofit San Luis Obispo-based organization handed out 13 awards in June.

Y'Not Organic of Pismo Beach and Ebony of SLO won Best in SLO County (Pure Plant-Based) and Best World Cuisine (Pure Vegan), respectively.

"My family and I originally came from Syria in 1999," said Y'Not Organic owner and founder Nabil Fadel of Arroyo Grande. "I was 18 years old back then. We grew up on an apple orchard farm in a village called Rabah Jabal El Helou—translated to 'sweet mountain'—on the Mediterranean Sea. My nieces are first generation here. Our cuisine draws inspiration from local ingredients, fruit, and vegetables with Mediterranean influence."

Fadel, who also owns Hapy Bistro in Pismo, said: "We feel very honored to have been selected Best in SLO County for our pure plant-based cuisine and humbled that this honor was earned through the votes from within our local community."

PURE GRATITUDE Sally Fadel, left, cashier and food preparer at Y’Not Organic in Pismo Beach, and Elisa Fadel, cook and assistant manager, accept Central Coast Vegans’ award for Best in SLO County (Pure Plant-Based) for 2023. Owner Nabil Fadel is their uncle.

Fadel attributes the win to his family's cultural values.

"From the start we set out to share from the table of my origin—95 percent plant-based, organic, and non-GMO," he said. "Our culture is all about eating clean, pure, and leaning into the joy of sharing a meal with family and friends.

"What we do and what we offer is organically who we are, and I believe that flows straight through to our customer."

Y'Not, which in reverse spells Tony, Fadel's grandfather, was founded in 2016. Seven years later, "our convictions and commitment to doing what we do remains stronger today than ever before," Fadel said.

Customer favorites at Y'Not are the California BLTA, with vegan tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado; the black bean burger with roasted beets and grilled onions; and the Mexi Bowl, with a zesty array of proteins and vegetables.

The eatery also serves smoothies, açai bowls, desserts, and specialty coffee and tea, with future plans for organic beer and wine.

"We are always working to keep our menu seasonal and fresh, and ... share new ideas and dish inspirations that are gathered during our world travel," Fadel said.

GLOBAL GOURMANDS Chefs and sisters Martha Taezaz, left, and Helen Abraha of Ebony Ethiopian restaurant in San Luis Obispo are excited to be named Central Coast Vegans’ Best World Cuisine (Pure Vegan) for 2023.

He also partners with local suppliers, "too many to name," he added. "We appreciate them all and the common convictions they share toward growing quality greens, fruits, and vegetables."

Central Coast Vegans' Best World Cuisine recipient also specializes in the flavors and traditions of its founders' homeland.

Operating out of The Terminal Kitchen in SLO, Ebony is the collaboration of four Ethiopian women, two of whom are silent partners.

Executive Chef Helen Abraha and head chef Martha Taezaz helm the kitchen. They are also sisters.

Born in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Abraha splits her time between SLO and West Orange, N.J.—where she has family and other business interests—while Taezaz resides in SLO full time.

The sisters were elated by the recognition of their restaurant, launched in 2021.

"It feels amazing to be named Best World Cuisine in the SLO County awards," Abraha said. "My partners and I have worked extremely hard to get where we are today, and I'm so proud of us and I'm thankful for all the support we have had from the community and our loyal customers.

"We are also so grateful that people appreciate and always mention how clean our food is and how great they feel after [eating it].

"We are proud to use organic ingredients and cook with zero refined oils and additives ... and that keeps many coming back."

Popular dishes at Ebony, which primarily offers takeout with limited outdoor seating, include misir wot, a spicy red lentil stew; as well as potatoes; green beans; and enguday tibs (sauteed mushrooms).

SPICY STANDOUT Ebony’s misir wot (center) or red lentil stew, is slow-simmered with onion, garlic, ginger, and berbere—a popular Ethiopian spice blend containing chili peppers, black cardamom, bishop’s weed, sacred basil, and thyme.

Ebony's vegan menu also recently caught the attention of Edible San Luis Obispo magazine, which invited Abraha to join its 2023 Immigrant Dinner Series.

"We are very excited about that and can't believe we will be part of it," Abraha said. "We [will] introduce new dishes at the event and present ... the story behind the food and our culture."

The dinner will be held on Oct. 3 at Thomas Hill Organics in Paso Robles.

Another coup for Ebony this year was being selected as a Cal Poly dinner and event vendor.

"That's a dream come true," Abraha said. "We are also hoping to find a small space of our own in the future, but we will just let things happen organically for now."

Central Coast Vegans recognized 11 other eateries in its Best of SLO County competition, an imperfect science based on Yelp reviews and a panel of vegans and plant-based consumers, according to Patrick Kerans, president of the group.

Awardees in various categories included Bliss, Linnea's Café, and SLO Food Co-op in SLO; Shine Café in Morro Bay; Virtjuice in Arroyo Grande; Red Scooter Deli in Paso Robles; and Hidden Kitchen, SloDoCo, Taco Temple, The Neighborhood Acai & Juice Bar, and Ziggy's, with multiple SLO County locations.

"CCV is pleased to see the continuing growth in plant-based food options throughout SLO County, with 11 pure plant-based restaurants and 20-plus restaurants with clearly labeled vegan options on their menus," he said.

When the group launched in 2017, vegan eateries were sparse. Their growing ranks in recent years have been propelled by increased awareness of the benefits of a plant-based diet to health, the environment, and animals, he added.

He hopes to support industry entrepreneurs by providing website listings free of charge, organizing meet-up events at different restaurants, and offering a partner card program for $20 that provides 10 percent off at participating eateries.

Additionally, he plans to "continue to measure the emerging plant-based food economy in the county via the annual awards program and use this information as a means of generating awareness about opportunities it represents for ... job creators and the county's ability to attract tourists to our area," he said.

"A visit to LA, San Diego, or other large cities shows us that this trend is real and that visitors to our area look for these options."

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte applauds Central Coast Vegans' Best of SLO County award winners and their delicious dining options.