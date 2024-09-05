Talley family of Arroyo Grande nabs Agriculturalist of the Year award, raises next generation of leaders 

San Luis Obispo County boasts several renowned surnames, including Hearst and Madonna. However, there is one that flies under the radar but has made a huge impact on the region through winemaking, agriculture, and charitable endeavors.

In the late 1940s, around the same time that William Randolph Hearst completed construction of his hilltop castle in San Simeon, Oliver and Hazel Talley began planting vegetables in Arroyo Grande Valley.

More than 75 years later, Talley Farms now grows more than 40 varieties of fruits and vegetables on 1,500 acres, while Talley Vineyards, boasting 190 acres in the Arroyo Grande and Edna valleys, produces an estimated 36,000 cases of wine annually.

IT'S ALL RELATIVE The Talley Vineyards tribe includes co-owners Brian Talley; his daughter, Elizabeth; and mother, Rosemary, who established the Arroyo Grande winery along with her husband, Don, in 1986.

So when Brian Talley, grandson of Oliver and Hazel, was selected by the SLO County Farm Bureau for its 2024 Agriculturalist of the Year award, it was an easy choice, according to Paul E. Clark, the nonprofit organization's executive director.

"Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards are great examples of what production agriculture brings to our county," Clark said. "The Talleys are environmentally conscious, forward-thinking, successful producers. Brian and his family are heavily invested in our community, being involved in agricultural organizations and charities."

Currently the president and CEO of Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards, which his parents Don and Rosemary established in 1986, Brian is also a philanthropist, cookbook author, and viticultural visionary.

PICTURE PERFECT The Rincon Adobe, the crown architectural jewel of the Talley Vineyards property—and its original tasting room—was built in the 1860s, restored in 1988, and is depicted on the Arroyo Grande winery's labels.

He co-founded the World of Pinot Noir wine festival, helped spearhead the creation of the SLO Coast American Viticultural Area, and, along with his wife, Johnine, established the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers, providing grants to organizations that assist local agricultural workers and their families.

However, in acknowledging his most recent award from the Farm Bureau, Brian is quick to share the limelight.

"I am proud to continue the commitment to quality that was established in previous generations, and I'm proud that our transition to the fourth generation is underway with four members of that generation now working in our businesses," he said.

One such member is his daughter, Elizabeth, who this year became the winery's manager of sales and marketing.

SCENIC SIPS Talley's main tasting room, designed in 2002 by Mick Peachy and updated in 2020, overlooks rotating field crops, including bell peppers, napa cabbage, cilantro, bok choy, and spinach, as well as the Rincon Vineyard, planted in 1984.

Armed with a bachelor's degree in agricultural communications from Cal Poly and a master's in brand design and management from Instituto Europeo di Design in Florence, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain, her ascension at Talley is more about her résumé than her roots.

ESTATE GROWN Talley Vineyards specializes in chardonnay and pinot noir but also produces other wines sourced from seven estate vineyards in the Arroyo Grande Valley and Edna Valley districts of the San Luis Obispo Coast American Viticultural Area.

Previous positions at Constellation Brands and Gallo introduced Elizabeth to the production side of the business, which she said was "really valuable."

"I worked on wine planning and wine tracking, and I was able to learn about how wine is made on a larger scale," she said.

"Elizabeth's got a great work ethic and has established an excellent rapport with everyone at the winery," Brian said.

"In addition, she had some great exposure to employee engagement programs when she worked at Gallo, so she leans into ways to strengthen our culture."

Elizabeth concedes that "it's hard in the wine and farming industries to be a small, family-owned business competing with big corporations."

"Consolidation is making it harder and harder every day," she continued. "I am striving to get the message out that supporting small businesses is really important."

It's all about lifting others up, from supplier to consumer, she says.

"The three generations before me have consistently demonstrated exceptional support for our people," she explained. "We take great pride in the fact that some of our employees have been with us for over 40 years, which I believe is a significant accomplishment.

"Our family has always been deeply involved in the community and committed to helping others, which is truly inspiring.

FRESH PICKIN'S The Talley Farms Box offers nine to 12 seasonal fruits and vegetables for a family up to five, or five to eight produce options for individuals and couples. Options abound for customization, pickup, delivery, and order frequency.

"My sister [Olivia] and I are particularly passionate about sustainability. At our farm and winery, we are dedicated to treating the land with respect and continually strive to improve our practices for a better future."

Olivia, who is presently a self-described remote brand ambassador for Talley while working as winter sales manager at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort, chimed in that she and Elizabeth learned from the best.

"[My dad's] passion for both the wine industry and agriculture is unmatched," she said. "He has been an advocate for this area for as long as I can remember."

Other Talleys running the family businesses include Rosemary, Brian's cousins Todd and Ryan, and Ryan's children Byron and Grant.

Brian is also thrilled to work alongside Eric Johnson, a seasoned Talley employee who this year was appointed to director of viticulture and winemaking.

To sample Talley's acclaimed chardonnay, pinot noir, and other wines, visit the tasting room. Also, mark your calendars for the Adobe Release BBQ on Oct. 19 and Harvest on the Coast on Nov. 2. The release party at the Talley estate celebrates its latest vintage of reserve pinot noir while the harvest event in Pismo Beach showcases SLO Coast AVA wines.

Also explore subscription options for Talley's curated boxes of fruits and vegetables, and for cooking ideas, pick up a copy of Brian's Our California Table. Sarah's Napa Cabbage Salad is particularly enticing, using one of the farm's most popular crops.

"Sarah Matthews is a longtime family friend and our winery chef," Brian notes in the book. "She grew up next door to my grandparents and tells funny stories about how she and her sisters used to drive my grandmother crazy. She has been making this salad recipe for years, and it is one of the most popular dishes served at various family or winery events. It's also a great use for napa cabbage, one of the most nutritious vegetables you can consume."

Sarah's Napa Cabbage Salad

From Our California Table by Brian Talley

Serves 8

1/2 medium head napa cabbage, chopped, about 8 cups

4 green onions, chopped, about 1/2 cup

1 3-ounce package chicken-flavored Top Ramen noodles, uncooked and crumbled (reserve seasoning packet)

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste

1/2 cup slivered or sliced almonds, toasted

Combine cabbage, onions, Top Ramen noodles, sesame seeds, and cilantro in a large bowl. Sprinkle with half of the packet of the Top Ramen seasoning. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and the remaining half of the Top Ramen seasoning packet. Mix until sugar dissolves.

To serve, dress the salad initially with about three-quarters of the dressing about one hour before serving. Add more to taste and correct seasoning with salt and pepper. Top with toasted slivered or sliced almonds. Δ

