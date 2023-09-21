Support Central Coast farmers, eat healthy, and give back with Harvestly 

Connecting local farmers with consumers was a commendable endeavor in 2020 when Harvestly launched, but the e-commerce and delivery service just upped the ante this summer with a reorganization that makes its mantra even more meaningful.

The San Luis Obispo-based organization is now a nonprofit and plans to donate its proceeds to community relief organizations such as People's Self-Help Housing.

"We are hoping to do more in the community as we grow, but we're starting with getting us up and running well first," said Taryn Mohler, market manager of Harvestly.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sichuan Kitchen SLO

SHIITAKE TWIST Sichuan Kitchen SLO's dan dan noodles feature shiitake mushrooms rather than traditional ground pork along with Etto noodles dressed in a sesame-chili sauce, peanuts, and fresh leafy greens. Try the noodles, wontons, and more at the inaugural Harvestly Farmers Market on Oct. 1.

Mohler is also hoping to spread the word, kicking off with a large and diverse farmers market held on the grounds of City Farm SLO on Oct. 1.

"I think there is huge value in coming together around food and meeting more people in our community," she said. "The goal for the event is for new and existing customers to meet a wide variety of Harvestly vendors and put a face to them, instead of just another online ordering platform. ... This is the first event of its kind, and if it's a success, we'd love to do it quarterly."

Harvestly founder Walter Lafky, a Cal Poly alumnus from Bend, Oregon, envisioned rolling out the platform to other counties and states as the company grew, but the new goal is to stay close to its roots, nurturing them with reinvested charitable contributions.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Jaime Toriello

MEET MOHLER San Luis Obispo County native Taryn Mohler, market manager of Harvestly, oversees the farm-to-consumer platform, which transitioned to nonprofit status this summer. Mohler helps pack weekly orders, including strawberries from Santa Maria-based Blosser Urban Gardens.

"In 2023, the shareholders generously donated Harvestly to become a nonprofit so we can continue to support our community by donating 100 percent of our earnings to expand access to healthy, local farm and food products," Mohler said. "Our mission is to connect our customers with the region's best farmers and producers, supporting local agriculture and fostering a strong sense of community.

"We believe that everyone deserves high-quality, nutritious food, and we are dedicated to making this possible by offering doorstep delivery that is both reliable and affordable."

The company currently works with nearly 100 vendors from throughout the county, with a few hailing from nearby Santa Maria. Harvestly delivers about 60 orders per week on Fridays with plans to double that in 2024 and add a second delivery day.

The delivery network, however, does not currently extend beyond the SLO County line.

Upon joining the Harvestly platform, vendors are connected to the company's 2,000 email subscribers and more than 4,600 Instagram followers.

"We feature a Meet the Maker Monday and Farmer Fridays, so our followers can see the faces and production behind the vendors on social media," Mohler added. "I love putting faces with vendors and creating connections for our customers, vendors, and community."

Vendors are hoping the reorganization and increased visibility trickle down to their bottom line.

Fallon Molnar, general manager and co-owner of Molnar Cattle, along with her parents, Patrick and Sherry Molnar, have been using Harvestly for more than two years to market black angus cattle and avocados from their Central Coast properties.

"It has definitely benefited my sales, and I have gained some pretty loyal customers," Fallon said. "I see my sales going nowhere but up here. More and more people each year find out about my products."

The sixth generation Molnar family's 400-plus black angus herd is spread among its 200-acre Cayucos homestead and 4,600-acre Walking Y Ranch north of Paso Robles in San Ardo, as well as a handful of leased properties.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Shelby Caitlin Photography

BEEF BY THE BEACH Molnar Cattle's 200-acre Cayucos ranch specializes in black angus, which are grass-fed, certified hormone-free, and humanely handled. Order processed beef via Harvestly, or peruse the company's website for expanded direct-to-consumer options, including live cattle.

The Cayucos ranch, where Fallon resides, also boasts a 15-acre Hass avocado orchard.

"My top-selling products on Harvestly are definitely ground beef and avocados," she said.

The family also sells its livestock and processed products directly to consumers via their website.

"We raise our grass-fed beef locally, sustainably, humanely, and happily by the beach, just as we have been for over 150 years here in Cayucos, and we don't plan on stopping," said Fallon, who will be at Harvestly's upcoming farmers market and joined by a large bulk of the nonprofit's other vendors, including A-Town Humble Pies and Sichuan Kitchen SLO.

A-Town Humble Pies co-owners Kealii and parents Alicia and Ian Denchasy will be dishing up slices of key lime pie. The Atascadero business bakes 125 to 150 pies weekly that are sold by the slice or pre-ordered whole at seven SLO County farmers markets.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of A-town Humble Pies

SEASONAL CITRUS A-Town Humble Pies will be dishing up slices of fresh key lime pie at the Harvestly Farmers Market on Oct. 1 at City Farm SLO. The Atascadero business sells slices and pre-ordered whole pies at farmers markets throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Alicia stated that "90 percent of our ingredients are sourced from local farmers." Current flavors include apple, maple pecan, and citrus.

"Harvestly has brought our pies into homes we might never have gotten in front of previously," Alicia said. "I love the concept of how Harvestly began to support and highlight the farmers and their goods. And ... that they have turned into a nonprofit to expand their commitment back to the community is wonderful."

New vendor Garrett Morris of Sichuan Kitchen SLO plans to serve noodles, wontons, and his proprietary chili sauce at the Harvestly event.

"I am very excited—not only to showcase my food, but to meet the other vendors in the area," Morris said. "I think what Harvestly is doing is really special—gathering so many local producers into one platform and making it easy for customers to find and order local products."

Morris offers Monday night takeout at Benny's Kitchen in SLO, Tuesday night pop-ups at the High Bar at Hotel SLO, regular gigs at Saints Barrel SLO, educational classes, and more.

He hopes the Harvestly connection helps "put me on the radar for some people," he added.

Molner, who joined Harvestly's staff last fall, aims to do just that—for all her vendors. As a SLO County native and Cal Poly agricultural business graduate, "Harvestly is near and dear to my heart," she said.

"By choosing Harvestly you are not only supporting your own health and well-being," she added, "but also that of your neighbors and the environment. Join us in our mission to create a more sustainable, resilient food system for our community." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte thinks philanthropic, farm-fresh delivery is a coup for the county. Reach her at [email protected], and give Harvestly 2.0 a go.