CHAMELEON Elizabeth Moss stars as veteran MI6 operative Imogen Salter, who specializes in undercover work and must ingratiate herself to a French woman—possibly an ISIS terrorist planning an attack on the West—in The Veil, on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? FX on Hulu

Imogen is a tough nut to crack, and she has a knack for getting in and out of situations undetected. She's been sent to a remote camp where Adilah (Yumna Marwan) is being held, but under very dangerous circumstances. After a difficult and dangerous extraction, the two women are on a journey and in a race against time together.

Adilah is protective and distant while Imogen is trying to find any clues she can as to who this woman really is and what her motivations are. The two start to form a bond as they journey together from Istanbul to Paris, and on to London.

It's a tense and taut series that focuses both on the unfolding secrets that both women hold and the high-octane hunt for them. Was Adilah really just briefly involved with ISIS and her true mission is to reunite with her daughter, or is trusting her a trap to place power back into the hands of a high-ranking ISIS operative? This is what Imogen must parse as they try to stay one step ahead of those pursuing them. Both actresses are spellbinding, and this series will keep you on your toes. (six 38- to 67-min. episodes) Δ