The Instigators is an amusing mismatched buddy flick 

Doug Liman (Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) directs this crime comedy about two hapless robbers—Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck, who co-wrote the script with Chuck MacLean)—who find themselves on the run with Rory's therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera (Hong Chau), after their heist doesn't go as planned. (101 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Apple TV Plus

HOT PURSUIT Hapless robbers Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) go on the run with Rory's therapist after a heist, in The Instigators, streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Glen The old "mismatched buddy film" formula is on display, with Damon playing a depressed former Marine and divorcee who owes so much money in alimony and child support that he can't look his son in the eye. Affleck is a wisecracking ex-con who was put away for a crime he didn't commit. Together, they're hired by Boston crime kingpin Mr. Besegai (Michael Stuhlbarg), who wants them to accompany one of his minions, Scalvo (Jack Harlow), on a job to steal thousands in bribe money from Mayor Miccelli (Ron Perlman) during his reelection victory party. Pretty much everything they're told to expect is wrong, the job goes sideways, and they're suddenly on the run. It's a fun premise with some laughs and a bit of heart. If I saw it in the theater, I'd be satisfied paying matinee prices.

Anna The film hasn't gotten great reviews on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, but I agree with you—it's worth throwing some matinee money at. The good news is that if you have an Apple TV Plus subscription, you don't even have to do that! I find both Damon and Affleck to have a knack for humor along with their serious acting chops, and they bounce off each other well here. Rory is stoic and serious, and Cobby is a drunken motormouth. While the two don't know each other from Adam when the film starts, they're soon in a whirlwind run from both the police pursuing them and Mr. Besegai's minions, who are also in hot pursuit to try and squash any evidence of their boss's plan. Maybe I was just in the mood for this type of buddy flick, but I actually had a pretty good time watching these two blunder through their adventure.

Glen The cast is solid, including Alfred Molina as Besegai's right-hand man, Richie Dechico. And let's not forget Ving Rhames as the Mayor's muscle, Frank Toomey, and Toby Jones as the Mayor's sleazy attorney, Alan Flynn. Our two knucklehead main protagonists have people coming after them from all sides, but their secret weapon is Rory's therapist, Dr. Rivera played by Hong Chau, who's got great comic timing and is hilarious as the pair's "hostage" who never stops trying to help Rory work through his mental anguish. We like Rory and Cobby, even if they don't really like each other, because they're both sympathetic characters. We want Rory to reunite with his son. We want Cobby to get his act together. It sounds ridiculous, but his time as Dr. Rivera's kidnapper is probably the best thing that could have happened to him. Breezy and fun, The Instigators is not going to win any awards, but if you're in the mood for a lark, you could do worse.

Anna Dr. Rivera definitely rounds out the trio, and it's pretty funny to see her therapizing Rory as they drive through their high speed chase. She's annoyed by Cobby but also drawn to him—there's something charming about his incessant chatter and quippy jokes. Her addition to the duo brings a whole new dynamic to the team. Perlman pulls off corrupt politician in a big way—his giant head and sinister stance give him big Batman villain vibes. It may be a simple buddies-on-the-run film, but it has heart and humor, and I don't really need anything more from it than that. Affleck and Damon are surrounded by a cast of characters that add to the fun. It may be fluff, but it hits the spot. It's worth a watch. Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Comment at [email protected].